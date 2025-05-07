US donald trump mark carney

Donald Trump tried to list what he loves about Canada and his abysmal schoolboy error had everyone howling

John Plunkett. Updated May 7th, 2025

As you’ll already know by now Donald Trump has been entertaining the new Canadian prime minister Mark Carney in the White House.

Well, ‘entertaining’ might be pushing it. For the most part Carney sat there in stunned (and admirably restrained) silence while Trump talked nonsense.
And while there really was no end of nonsense to choose from, this moment in particular had people howling.

It came at a moment when Trump was attempting to list what he loves about Canada and this particular well of knowledge ran dry even quicker than you might imagine.

For non-ice hockey fans – we can presumably include Trump in this – Moscow-born Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals scored his 895th NHL goal last month, passing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record.

And here are our favourite things people said about Trump’s most unfortunate schoolboy error.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Mark Carney told Trump in no uncertain terms that Canada’s not for sale, and the internet was very much here for it

Source @BulwarkOnline