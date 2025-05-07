Donald Trump tried to list what he loves about Canada and his abysmal schoolboy error had everyone howling

US donald trump mark carney

As you’ll already know by now Donald Trump has been entertaining the new Canadian prime minister Mark Carney in the White House.

Well, ‘entertaining’ might be pushing it. For the most part Carney sat there in stunned (and admirably restrained) silence while Trump talked nonsense.

And while there really was no end of nonsense to choose from, this moment in particular had people howling.

It came at a moment when Trump was attempting to list what he loves about Canada and this particular well of knowledge ran dry even quicker than you might imagine.

Trump: “I love Canada. I have a lot of respect for the Canadians…You happen to have a very, very good hockey player right here on the Capitals, he is a big tough cookie too, just broke the record.” Alex Ovechkin is Russian. pic.twitter.com/kMvyj7YmZP — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 6, 2025

For non-ice hockey fans – we can presumably include Trump in this – Moscow-born Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals scored his 895th NHL goal last month, passing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record.

And here are our favourite things people said about Trump’s most unfortunate schoolboy error.

1.

He thinks Russian-born and raised Alexander Ovechkin is Canadian. Because of fucking course he does. pic.twitter.com/afuVnfnVp4 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 6, 2025

2.

I love Canada. And people from Canada, who are called Canaders. The most famous Canader ever was a guy named Tim Horton, who invented the donut. Most people don’t know that but it’s true. He’s very special. And very big and tough. — Dave Hartman (@PigskinPapers) May 6, 2025

3.

Trump has Russia on the brain. — MoeJoe (@MoeJLong) May 6, 2025

4.

Typical puck bunny https://t.co/7Njxsm6GSD — Lexi LaFleur Brown (@lexilafleur) May 6, 2025

5.

In an immensely embarrassing moment, Donald Trump says he has a lot of respect for Canada because the Canadian hockey player who plays for the Capitols just broke the record. Alex Ovechkin is Russian. pic.twitter.com/7abPo7c85U — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 6, 2025

6.

MAGA this is your cult leader. What a joke. — Jenny (@shindig101) May 6, 2025

7.

He is so fucking stupid it hurts to listen to him speak. https://t.co/w6VXqzFnkD — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 6, 2025

8.

There’s dumb. There’s really, really fucking dumb. And then there’s Donald Trump dumb. — ytruthmatters (@ytruthmatters) May 6, 2025

9.

READ MORE

Mark Carney told Trump in no uncertain terms that Canada’s not for sale, and the internet was very much here for it

Source @BulwarkOnline