Simply 14 things people born after the ’90s probably won’t remember (and don’t know what they’re missing – probably)

Life nostalgia

Even though the 90s were only [cough] 10 years ago, there are things that were around before the millennium that now we just don’t really see or do any more.

Therefore, anyone born after the 1900s (yes, it physically hurt simply just writing that), probably won’t have a clue what most of these are!

1. Having to race to the toilet/to get a snack during an advert break on TV because if you took too long you’d miss the start of the second half of the show.

2. Covering your school books with brown paper/old pieces of wallpaper.

3. Using a paper map to get to places (and being able to fold it correctly afterwards)

4. Trying to record a song from the radio without the DJ talking over it.

5. Phoning a friend and having to talk to one of their parents if they answered the phone before your friend got to it.

6. The noise that this made.

7. The despair of not being able to watch the film you wanted as all the copies had already been hired out from the video shop.