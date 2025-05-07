Celebrity Britain Celebrity

People have been guessing the most famous Brit no-one outside the country would know and there was one clear winner

David Harris. Updated May 7th, 2025

It’s fair to say that Britain has its fair share of global superstars – actors, comedians and rock stars that are globally famous. Paul McCartney, Rowan Atkinson and Judi Dench are just three that randomly spring to mind.

But there are also plenty more who, if you were to mention them to an American, you’d be met with a blank look. Their celebrity just hasn’t travelled beyond these shores.

So it was good to see Twitter user Memeulous ask the following question to their followers.

What followed is a list of National Treasures and some that are perhaps a little less treasured, including the chap whose name cropped up more than anyone else.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

All good shouts, but who, or rather ‘oo, was the winner?

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

Well, as if we needed an excuse to post the video again…

READ MORE

Someone asked about things that used to be normal in the UK that would feel insane now and the answers will make your head spin

Source