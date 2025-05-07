People have been guessing the most famous Brit no-one outside the country would know and there was one clear winner

Celebrity Britain Celebrity

It’s fair to say that Britain has its fair share of global superstars – actors, comedians and rock stars that are globally famous. Paul McCartney, Rowan Atkinson and Judi Dench are just three that randomly spring to mind.

But there are also plenty more who, if you were to mention them to an American, you’d be met with a blank look. Their celebrity just hasn’t travelled beyond these shores.

So it was good to see Twitter user Memeulous ask the following question to their followers.

Who would you say is the most famous person within the UK that basically no one outside of the country would know? — Memeulous (@Memeulous) May 4, 2025

What followed is a list of National Treasures and some that are perhaps a little less treasured, including the chap whose name cropped up more than anyone else.

1.

I’d say it’s Katie Price, not a massive A-list celebrity but someone who is known to pretty much everyone here but you wouldn’t think anybody in like America would have even heard of her — Memeulous (@Memeulous) May 4, 2025

2.

Danny Dyer — Tim Morgan (@thetimmorgan) May 4, 2025

3.

Hairy Bikers, the OG cheeky lads of the Beeb. — FortKnox (@FortKnoxCrypto) May 4, 2025

4.

5.

noell gallagher literally no one ive spoken to outside the uk knows what an oasis is. they barely know wonderwall. — Pinesy⚡❌ (@Pinecat85) May 4, 2025

6.

Karl Pilkington — Tom Oliver (@tomoliverx) May 4, 2025

7.

Peter Kay? — James (@_MUFCJames) May 4, 2025

8.

Ant and Dec probs — Polly Manning (@PollyManning12) May 4, 2025

9.

Chuckle brothers — Matthew Rogers (@MatthewORogers) May 4, 2025

10.

11.

12.

Allison hammond — mo0nag3daydr3am (@mo0nag3day41583) May 5, 2025

13.

Probably Michael McIntyre, probably biggest UK comedian for a good few years but I’ve never seen him doing any tours outside the UK. — Steven Davison (@StevenCDavison) May 4, 2025

14.

15.

16.

All good shouts, but who, or rather ‘oo, was the winner?

17.

ronnie pickering — (@sophhieannee) May 4, 2025

18.

Gotta be Ronnie pickering — Racso (@RacsoWasTaken) May 4, 2025

19.

Ronnie Pickering pic.twitter.com/fBryhFSiF3 — Sleep No Morpheus (@driverwho3245) May 4, 2025

20.

ronnie pickering — rhianna (@greyymae) May 4, 2025

21.

22.

ronnie pickering for sure pic.twitter.com/0tZ3kQ54R9 — Hoshi Husky (@hoshi_husky) May 4, 2025

23.

Well, as if we needed an excuse to post the video again…

READ MORE

Someone asked about things that used to be normal in the UK that would feel insane now and the answers will make your head spin

Source