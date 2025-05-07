US canada donald trump

Donald Trump was asked what concession he wanted from Canada and the global supply of dumb just hit critical levels

John Plunkett. Updated May 7th, 2025

Donald Trump has spent much of his second term so far in the White House wanging on about making Canada America’s 51st state, chuntering on about their so-called ‘artificial’ border and complaining – entirely incorrectly – how much the US subsidises their neighbour north of the border.

So when he welcomed Canada’s new PM Mark Carney to the White House it was surely the moment Trump has been waiting for, to once and for all hit the ‘reset’ button on their relationship and get a whole heap of concessions those tariffs have surely been all about.

And it was only natural that this reporter should ask Trump to share the ‘top concession’ he was hoping to prise out of his opposite number. And Trump’s answer – and the reporter’s brilliant comeback – spoke volumes.

And we like it even better when you cut it off here.

Ooof.

Reporter: ‘What’s the top concession you want out of Canada?’

Trump: ‘Friendship.’

Reporter: ‘That’s not a concession.’

Trump: ‘Oh.’

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

