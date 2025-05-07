Donald Trump was asked what concession he wanted from Canada and the global supply of dumb just hit critical levels

US canada donald trump

Donald Trump has spent much of his second term so far in the White House wanging on about making Canada America’s 51st state, chuntering on about their so-called ‘artificial’ border and complaining – entirely incorrectly – how much the US subsidises their neighbour north of the border.

So when he welcomed Canada’s new PM Mark Carney to the White House it was surely the moment Trump has been waiting for, to once and for all hit the ‘reset’ button on their relationship and get a whole heap of concessions those tariffs have surely been all about.

And it was only natural that this reporter should ask Trump to share the ‘top concession’ he was hoping to prise out of his opposite number. And Trump’s answer – and the reporter’s brilliant comeback – spoke volumes.

Reporter: What’s the top concession you want out of Canada? trump: Concession? Friendship. Reporter: That’s not a concession This dumb fucker doesn’t even know what a concession is. pic.twitter.com/uKYXknqfW1 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 6, 2025

And we like it even better when you cut it off here.

Reporter: What’s the top concession you want out of Canada? Trump: Concession? Friendship Reporter: That’s not a concession Trump: Oh pic.twitter.com/0dFeWIXdnl — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 6, 2025

Ooof.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Trump doesn’t even know what he wants from Canada, and sounds delusional. It’s embarrassing. Media: “What’s the top concession you want out of Canada?” Trump: “Friendship” Reporter: “That’s not a concession” Canadian PM Mark Carney must think he’s nuts. pic.twitter.com/zSbxhJfWdS — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 6, 2025

2.

Ah yes ‘friendships’ often are sustained by repeated mentions/threats re: annexation of your friend — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) May 6, 2025

3.

Democrats think it’s a place where you buy food and snacks — Sam St. Clair (@_SamStClair_) May 6, 2025

4.

Trump wants Canada to bow down and “kiss the ring”. That’s not how friendships work. It should be an equal partnership. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) May 6, 2025

5.

Pretty sure he doesn’t know what friendship is either — Chef Junior (@ChefBoyardee_Jr) May 6, 2025

6.

Oh for Pete’s sake. He does realize. Canadians have televisions and can read, doesn’t he? — Kimberly ️ ksuth.bsky.social (@KimberlySuth) May 6, 2025

7.

Trump brain is cold oatmeal left out 3 days. He doesn’t know what concession means. I can’t- — DSAMining (Dan) (@DSA_Mining) May 6, 2025

8.

Maybe Tariffs are just the friends we made along the way. — OfCourse (@OfC0rse) May 6, 2025

9.

What is the top concession Trump wants from Canada? “Friendship,” Trump replies. “Regardless of anything, we’re going to be friends with Canada.” Whiplash city pic.twitter.com/650VuIe2Yl — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) May 6, 2025

