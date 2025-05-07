The Daily Mail trolled ‘frumpy’ Pamela Anderson for looking ‘worlds away’ from her ‘Baywatch glory days’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Celebrity daily mail pamela anderson

Among the many famous faces at the Met Gala was Pamela Anderson, fresh from receiving no end of plaudits for her much acclaimed big screen role in The Last Showgirl, you might remember.

Anderson’s had quite the career, four decades since she became a household name in Baywatch, although that’s not good enough – you might not be surprised to learn – for the Daily Mail.

Because the Mail declared that the star looked ‘frumpy’ and ‘worlds away’ from her ‘Baywatch glory’ (don’t feel the need to click on the link, it doesn’t get any better).

Frumpy Pamela Anderson looks far from Baywatch days at Met Gala https://t.co/U7CMfuc0TQ pic.twitter.com/YPUnlXuMgE — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 5, 2025

And we mention it because the Mail story had the increasingly rare consequence (these days) of basically uniting the internet as one, and very satisfying to see it was too.

Jesus Christ. Frumpy? She’s stunning and she’s 57 years old. Can we stop expecting women to look 23 their entire lives? https://t.co/JxrGRPMFp5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 7, 2025

What a nasty headline! You really are a trash mag most days! She looks incredible! Comparing a 57 year old woman to when she was in her early 20’s, is just bitchy & rather pathetic. Wonder if the writer will look that good when she gets to 57… — According2Taz (@according2_taz) May 6, 2025

I have been thinking about this and what a lot of armchair commentators don’t realize is the extent to which, if you’re living your life correctly, after age 45 or so you just really do not give a flying fuck what anyone thinks of you. ‍♀️ https://t.co/AqEsfTJIEy — Amanda Fortini (@amandafortini) May 6, 2025

Vile misogyny and ageism. Age and sex of the person who approved this headline please @MailOnline? — Angie Jones (@angijones) May 6, 2025

Not to sound like a feminist, but famous women have to be allowed to age. She looks good for a woman of 57 and way better than if she was a puffy Botox-injected Frankenstein creature. https://t.co/Vb5lhMIkVc — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 6, 2025

She’s very attractive in this photo. Is the Daily Mail working for Big Plastic Surgery? — Douglas Lain (@DougLain) May 7, 2025

Everyone is constantly railing against women in too much make up, showing too much flesh, ruining their faces with filler even in their early 20s because of unrealistic beauty standards. And then a woman in her 50s in totally normal make up and a FAB dress gets called frumpy. https://t.co/Y2p2ngjEXD — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) May 7, 2025

She looks FINE. Heck, I wouldn’t mind looking like that and I’m forty three. Ever comment about balding, fat, middle-aged men or is it just women that you think should live up to some idealised standard? — Dr Ultra (@drljultra) May 6, 2025

