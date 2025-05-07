US football JD Vance world cup

JD Vance had a message for football fans coming to the US for the World Cup and it was a shocking own-goal visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated May 7th, 2025

Football fans from 48 countries around the world will descend on the US next year for the World Cup, and very exciting it promises to be.

Except when the US was awarded the competition Donald Trump wasn’t in the White House, and as no-one anywhere needs reminding the country is a rather different place in the 100-plus days since the president’s second coming.

And no-one better captures how the nation has changed than the vice president himself, JD Vance, who had a message for football fans planning to travel to the country next year.

As welcomes go we wouldn’t exactly characterise that as ‘warm’, it has to be said (that’s Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, just in case that wan’t already obvious).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

