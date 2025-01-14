An American trolled this epic British takeout meal and these Brits bit back in spectacular style

US Brits comebacks food

Time now to return to the cultural divide – nay, chasm – between the UK and our friends across the Atlantic. And this time it’s … food.

Specifically, this especially epic takeout order which they shared on Twitter and suggested was everything that was wrong about eating out in the Big Smoke.

y’all i’m crying so bad, they tried to crucify me when i was in london and said i wanted to go home because they eat like slaves but they really eat like this pic.twitter.com/uiMHTMaPqm — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) January 13, 2025

It appeared to chime with plenty of Americans who shared their own tales of culinary disappointment on these shores.

that's going down and coming out the same — Warp (@joinwarp) January 13, 2025

This is one of the main reasons i dont want to visit London. Is there any good food there? — S1MulATeD F0x (@BlxckinkFL) January 13, 2025

cheese fries burrito is crazy — Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) January 13, 2025

London has REALLY FALLEN. I don’t know how to explain it further. — ᶜᴰᶠᴬ, ᴴᴮᴵᶜ (@SirLV) January 13, 2025

On the flip side – and this is why we are really here, obviously – there was no end of Brits who bit back in spectacular style, quite a few of them pointing out that it’s not actually London (and that’s just for starters).

1.

Americans will turn their nose up at this then go to the drive thru and order an ammonium thioglycolate taco with a uranium reduction to dip https://t.co/7EavdXBsMX — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 14, 2025

2.

I’m sorry we aren’t all morbidly obese like you Americans who eat this everyday https://t.co/qAt2lH3n8o pic.twitter.com/vnl8melk3h — Mark (@Mark_CPFC) January 13, 2025

3.

1) this isn’t in London 2) no self respecting Londoner would eat this unless they are 12 or hammered 3) London has literally every cuisine in the whole world 4) we have vegetables 5) shut up https://t.co/D2g4MSTWqC — Heidi Selassie I (@heidisaint) January 13, 2025

4.

How can you use a video from a shop in Scotland and say it’s London. Please learn geography https://t.co/uzb2oRNUXE — Reji (@RejiYates) January 13, 2025

5.

If you didn’t have “good food” while you were in London you either went to the wrong places or didn’t look hard enough.‍♂️ https://t.co/GVpr6BvGWM — Uncle Timi✨ (@UncoolTimi) January 13, 2025

6.