An American complained about his experience in an English ‘Five Guys’ joint and sympathy was thin on the ground

Social Media US v UK

An American Twitter user has concluded that England is the ‘most unfriendly customer service country’ he has ever visited after his experience in a Five Guys burger shop in Preston, Lancashire.

However, after Peter Della Penna shared the exact circumstances which led to his ‘mistreatment’, the replies were less than sympathetic.

Let’s look at his complaint.

England is hands down the most unfriendly customer service country I've been. Went to a @FiveGuysUK in Preston just before closing at 10. Got my food. Was chased out by manager at 1015 while still eating my food & told, "15 minutes is enough, you need to leave". Never going back. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) May 4, 2025

Ah. Ok – we see the problem. As did plenty of other Brits, including the person who runs the Five Guys Twitter account.

1.

Hi Peter, we're really sorry about this. Unfortunately due to licensing, some stores cannot have customers in the premises after a certain time. Please reach out to us if you have any further concerns: https://t.co/AZtUzIMjPg — Five Guys UK (@FiveGuysUK) May 6, 2025

Other replies were a little more forthright and certainly more entertaining. If he thought the customer service was unfriendly, he hadn’t seen anything yet…

2.

You were lucky they served you I wouldn't have or I'd have said it was take-away only Those 15 minutes were wage theft from the employees — Lucas Hood (@nickc909returns) May 5, 2025

3.

"Chased out". A chase suggests you were running around the store. No wonder they wanted you out. — Lew Stringer, Cartoonist (@lewstringer) May 7, 2025

4.

In England, we close when we say we close. We don’t want people coming in at 9:59pm and then sitting down for an hour while we want to go home. Your repeat custom simply isn’t that important to us. — Literally Twittler (@A_Puzzle_A_Day) May 6, 2025

5.

Let the staff go home you fucking narcissist — Ben (@bnwkr) May 6, 2025

6.

It’s almost like you stayed 15 minutes past closing time and the staff have homes to go to — Sarah (@trit0ps) May 6, 2025

7.

You’re literally complaining you tried to stay past closing time.

People have lives of their own, want to go home on time and don’t need to cater to your profound sense of entitlement and selfishness! — Katie 2.0 (@TalkThatTalk_K) May 6, 2025

8.

It closes at 10. Which part of this didn’t you understand? — Diviciacus (@Dumnorix24) May 7, 2025

9.

Fuck off back to America then. And while you are at it take the S off Legos and put it on math. — Dave (@TheRavey) May 7, 2025

10.