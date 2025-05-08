Social Media US v UK

An American complained about his experience in an English ‘Five Guys’ joint and sympathy was thin on the ground

David Harris. Updated May 8th, 2025

An American Twitter user has concluded that England is the ‘most unfriendly customer service country’ he has ever visited after his experience in a Five Guys burger shop in Preston, Lancashire.

However, after Peter Della Penna shared the exact circumstances which led to his ‘mistreatment’, the replies were less than sympathetic.

Let’s look at his complaint.

England is hands down the most unfriendly customer service country I've been. Went to a @FiveGuysUK in Preston just before closing at 10. Got my food. Was chased out by manager at 1015 while still eating my food & told, "15 minutes is enough, you need to leave". Never going back.

Ah. Ok – we see the problem. As did plenty of other Brits, including the person who runs the Five Guys Twitter account.

Other replies were a little more forthright and certainly more entertaining. If he thought the customer service was unfriendly, he hadn’t seen anything yet…

