US donald trump

Trump has been ranting again that the US doesn’t get enough credit for being the main winner of World War II, and history entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 8th, 2025

The celebrations of the 80th anniversary of VE Day have triggered Donald Trump, who revived his old rant about the USA’s role in that conflict – and the First World War.

Here’s what he wrote on Truth Social.

As Vic and Bob used to say, he wouldn’t let it lie.

There was an important detail about those two ‘new’ days in remembrance of the World Wars …they’re not holidays.

As usual, there was a teeny tiny little problem with Trump’s version of history. It’s not what happened. While it’s important not to diminish the role of the US in the Second World War, to say they won it and others just helped is stretching the truth on a par with Trump’s many golf triumphs at his own clubs.

He also seemed to have skipped over the part of the Wikipedia page that explained how VE stands for victory in Europe.

The facepalming was visible from space – although probably not from the Oval Office.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We find this very easy to believe.

READ MORE

Stephen King had the best response to Trump’s claim that the “1917 flu” ended the First World War

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab