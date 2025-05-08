Trump has been ranting again that the US doesn’t get enough credit for being the main winner of World War II, and history entered the chat

US donald trump

The celebrations of the 80th anniversary of VE Day have triggered Donald Trump, who revived his old rant about the USA’s role in that conflict – and the First World War.

Here’s what he wrote on Truth Social.

Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I.… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 2, 2025

We won two World Wars, but we never took credit for it — Everyone else does! All over the World, the Allies are celebrating the Victory we had in World War II. The only Country that doesn’t celebrate is the United States of America, and the Victory was only accomplished because… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 5, 2025

As Vic and Bob used to say, he wouldn’t let it lie.

Trump is currently ranting and raving about how America doesn't get enough credit for winning World War 2 pic.twitter.com/VfCS6jyftg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2025

There was an important detail about those two ‘new’ days in remembrance of the World Wars …they’re not holidays.

Trump: We'll have two victory days, World War I and World War II. In the future we're going to have a major celebration of each day. We're not going to have days off because we don't have enough days in the year. We have too many celebrations already. pic.twitter.com/t1TVHUFasl — Acyn (@Acyn) May 7, 2025

As usual, there was a teeny tiny little problem with Trump’s version of history. It’s not what happened. While it’s important not to diminish the role of the US in the Second World War, to say they won it and others just helped is stretching the truth on a par with Trump’s many golf triumphs at his own clubs.

United States had to be begged to join WWII. The did not join until Dec 1941. AND only after Pearl Harbour was bombed and they needed allies. FYI Canada joined Sep 1939. https://t.co/9blGOaxsiF — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) May 7, 2025

He also seemed to have skipped over the part of the Wikipedia page that explained how VE stands for victory in Europe.

Nazi Germany surrendered in May 1945. For Americans, the Second World War would rage for three more months, until VJ Day in August. But for Russians and those influenced by them, "Victory Day" falls in May. Trump follows the Russian practice, not the American. pic.twitter.com/vgVvMtnOEN — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 2, 2025

The facepalming was visible from space – although probably not from the Oval Office.

1.

Our valiant intervention on the Polish border, later in the Battle of Britain, and then our last-ditch defense at Stalingrad made the difference

That's what I heard, anyway https://t.co/Fo7Qu8fCa7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 7, 2025

2.

This is all about him.

Period.

Like everything.

Always.https://t.co/PD8s1LN2KA — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 7, 2025

3.

The 8th May has been marked as VE Day since before Trump was born. VE stands for Victory in Europe. There is also a VJ Day – Victory over Japan day in August.

As for the First World War, the idea that some Yank who refused to serve in the military, will command people around the… pic.twitter.com/7gnE9329k4 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 2, 2025

4.

This isn’t “America First”; it’s America Only, a fantasy where facts don’t matter and Trump’s ego gets to play war hero. Bone Spurs couldn’t even handle a draft, but sure, let’s hear more about his military “brilliance.” What a sham. — Peter (@_e_tto_) May 7, 2025

5.

America won World War I is quite a take pic.twitter.com/aijKsMPukN — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) May 2, 2025

6.

BREAKING: In a bizarre moment, amidst tariff turmoil and chaos that he caused himself, Trump launches into a deranged riff over whether the United States has gotten enough credit from World War II, which ended 80 years ago, because priorities.pic.twitter.com/gSeuEBTz3u — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) May 7, 2025

7.

We're going to have more celebrations, but we're not going to have more celebrations because we have too many celebrations. Ok! https://t.co/lQD7VCxosK — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) May 7, 2025

8.

With our allies, we won the war in a united effort and defeated the axis powers. That's all the credit we need. Trump is a narcissistic ass that is ruining our relationship with our allies and embarrassing us all. — Keith Mullen (@kbmullen5) May 7, 2025

9.

And by gratitude, Trump means money, doesn't he? Because here in Europe, every year, we pay tribute to the fallen soldiers who gave their lives defending our Europe. — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) May 7, 2025

10.

Why does he do this? All of these unforced errors. Memorial Day is remembrance of those lost, not just in the “good” wars. Veterans Day, for all of those who put on the uniform, not just the WWI and WWII. Let’s continue remembering those that served, not celebrating wars. — Kimberly ️ ksuth.bsky.social (@KimberlySuth) May 7, 2025

11.

Trump: Russia is having a big day tomorrow. They lost millions of people. They were absolutely a major factor [in defeating the Nazis in WWII]. Is Donald Trump the President of the United States or a Russian propagandistpic.twitter.com/hi99xav0ik — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 7, 2025

12.

We rebuilt the world because we fired bombed Germany into the Stone Age and dropped nuclear bombs on Japan. The US mainland had no damage. Also, America made a lot of money after the war. America still had a thriving infrastructure — Berkeley (@Vamemaw18Thomas) May 7, 2025

13.

Dear European friends, I can't tell you how sorry I am that you have to see and hear this. Not all of us are this stupid. Really. Sincerely,

Sane Americans https://t.co/6D93OCvj14 — Jenn The Archivist At Large (@JennPrefersWine) May 7, 2025

14.

The Russians are about to absolutely lose their shit that Donald Trump is taking credit for having won World War II. . pic.twitter.com/UH1mujorJn — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) May 2, 2025

15.

Someone didn’t watch a single movie between 1945 and 1995. https://t.co/c7ALdZW7xs — River Oaks Problems (@RiverOaksPrblms) May 7, 2025

We find this very easy to believe.

He didn’t even know the difference between World War 1 and 2 until John Kelly explained it to him. https://t.co/waTfSagXby — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 7, 2025

