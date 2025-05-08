12 signs you might be turning into your parents

Exclusive ageing

Let us know if we’ve missed any!

12 signs you’re turning into your parents…

1. You’ve started keeping empty boxes, jars, bags etc, as they may come in useful one day.

2. You don’t really understand most modern day slang.

3. You have a favourite chair.

4. You judge young people who aren’t wearing a coat on a cold day.

5. You think most ‘modern music’ is just noise and haven’t a clue who is number one in the charts.

6. You fall asleep 10 minutes into most films you watch (then insist you weren’t asleep).

7. You’ve started using phrases such as “Why are all these lights on? It’s like the Blackpool illuminations in here!”

8. You have a time you like to be in bed by and a time you like to be up in the morning by, even on weekends.

9. You get excited about new household appliances.

10. You’ve started referring to young people as “Youths”.

11. You’re slightly obsessed with the weather (and complaining about it).

12. You don’t want to go to certain places if there won’t be anywhere for you to sit down.

Image Cottonbro Studios on Pexels