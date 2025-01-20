21 favourite things people are saying about the second inauguration of Donald Trump right now

US donald trump

Donald Trump now has as many inaugurations under his belt as impeachments.

If you aren’t already sick of hearing about it – and him – you soon will be, but before that happens, we’ve gathered a fraction of the funny comments people have been making about the spectacle.

After an enforced break, Trump and TikTok both make triumphant returns on what is a bumper day for American lobotomy surgeons pic.twitter.com/dpUdnuhiBU — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 20, 2025

What’s everyone up to? Michelle O and I are watching Wicked at mine. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) January 20, 2025

Best thing about last day as President is the NSA advisor allows you to bring in board games and you don’t have to do any work. — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) January 20, 2025

What kind of wine goes with the end of democracy? — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 20, 2025

BREAKING: Sonia Fowler is set to perform a trumpet solo at Donald Trump’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/hpAJyILNYB — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) January 19, 2025

So disappointed to find that I won't be able to watch Trump's inauguration as I see from my diary that I have a longstanding appointment to sit in a cave with a bottle of vodka. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 20, 2025

Trump to sign Executive Order today demanding a presidential enquiry into the third act of Carry On Camping. — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) January 20, 2025

Truss and Farage are in the US, Tate is in Romania, Oakeshott is in Dubai, Andrew Neil is in France and Charlie Mullins is in Spain.

Is it time we closed our borders? — Florence Lox (@floboflo) January 18, 2025

Happy MLK Day for those Americans who celebrate. Happy Lose Your Dignity to a Plutocrat Day for those Americans who don't. — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) January 20, 2025

