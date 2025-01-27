Liz Truss called for an executive order to ban ‘anti-meritocratic nonsense’ at Oxbridge and was schooled into next year

Politics Liz Truss

Former prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss isn’t only not in government any more, she isn’t even an MP.

And yet she still insists on tweeting policy pronouncements as if she had a scintilla of relevance. And this latest one might be her most eye-opening yet.

It’s a report about changes being made at Oxford and Cambridge Universities to help level the playing field a little bit and – gasp! – encourage just a little bit more diversity.

And was Truss happy about that? No, of course she wasn’t.

Please can we have an Executive Order that bans this anti-meritocratic nonsense. pic.twitter.com/LRLlszINkV — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 26, 2025

And we know she’s been spending a lot of time in the US just now, but as schoolboy errors go this is somewhere close to the top, as basically every single person on the internet queued up to tell her.

Hi Liz, as a former prime minister (albeit for only 49 days) you do realise the United Kingdom does not have “executive orders”. Perhaps legislation, or even orders-in-council, but not “executive orders”. The UK is not the USA. Happy to help — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) January 26, 2025

Former Prime Minister doesn't know that the UK doesn't have executive orders. https://t.co/mfH29izbG9 — Axio ️ (@axiochrono) January 26, 2025

You did well in exams and went to Oxford didn’t you and look what a fucking disaster you turned out to be. The modern world doesn’t operate like a memory exam. It’s about critical thinking analysis and use of facts vs fiction. I suspect this is a misleading headline. I… — Rob Banker (I challenge RW crap) (@robjoe11) January 26, 2025

Liz, I know you were in the job for a short time but we don't have executive orders. https://t.co/aA8aDRoQmE — Michaela Makusha (@MakushaMichaela) January 26, 2025

Move to America then. We don’t have executive orders here. If we did, perhaps Sir Keir could make an order that forbids you from posting absolute bollocks — Fi (@rahhead01) January 26, 2025

Ooooh, I’m all for meritocracy – disclosure:I failed multiple exams because I was rubbish at them – and on that basis, WHY WOULD ANYONE LISTEN TO LIZ TRUSS? https://t.co/5inxYPFZH8 — RealCarlSmythe (@CarlSmytheCells) January 26, 2025

“Executive Order” LMFAO – weren’t you the British Prime Minister at one point? — Anglo Futurist Party (@FuturistPartyGB) January 26, 2025

wtf is an Executive Order, Liz? https://t.co/WWlkBhaUJU — Becky Paton (@rpaton11) January 26, 2025

Absolutely incredible you ever became PM, I’ll never get over how well you fooled the country — ⸆⸉ (@crowningred) January 26, 2025

And just in case you were wondering where Truss went …

Unlike the true meritocracy in which Merton College Oxford have to hide their faces in shame. https://t.co/PuW7It8ped — Paul Sinha (@paulybengali) January 27, 2025

