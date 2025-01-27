Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss called for an executive order to ban ‘anti-meritocratic nonsense’ at Oxbridge and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated January 27th, 2025

Former prime minister for 15 minutes Liz Truss isn’t only not in government any more, she isn’t even an MP.

And yet she still insists on tweeting policy pronouncements as if she had a scintilla of relevance. And this latest one might be her most eye-opening yet.

It’s a report about changes being made at Oxford and Cambridge Universities to help level the playing field a little bit and – gasp! – encourage just a little bit more diversity.

And was Truss happy about that? No, of course she wasn’t.

And we know she’s been spending a lot of time in the US just now, but as schoolboy errors go this is somewhere close to the top, as basically every single person on the internet queued up to tell her.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And just in case you were wondering where Truss went …

