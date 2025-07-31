Gregg Wallace has started a chat room purely for middle-aged men, and the internet cooked up these 21 tasty takedowns

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace’s fall from what – let’s be honest – was never really grace appears to be complete, with the former MasterChef presenter permanently dropped by the BBC, and currently supplementing his income by supplying health and well-being sessions for £200 a month.

Gregg Wallace is posting on his instagram offering one-to-one health and wellbeing coaching at £200 a month. pic.twitter.com/eGgLpYiPG4 — Matt Capon (@MattLCapon) July 8, 2025

But never let it be said that he isn’t an equal opportunities grifter, so he’s now providing a space for those who don’t have that much money to burn. For the more affordable price of £11.99, he has opened up a space for like-minded individuals. Middle-aged men. It’s a chat room for middle-aged men.

Of course, as soon as the internet got wind of it, courtesy of the Daily Mail, there were thoughts, questions, piss-takes – and we gathered some favourites.

Lonely Fans https://t.co/rZmNSqZUKo — Mr Ian Visible (@Ian_Visible) July 30, 2025

Wallace and Vomit https://t.co/NIUbnBdC4R — David KC (@DavidMuttering) July 30, 2025

“Meet other like-minded handsy baldy creeps on Greggdar!” https://t.co/UiNCE4aRcR — Miffy (@miffythegamer) July 30, 2025

Yer Da subscribes to Gregg Wallace's middle aged only men chat https://t.co/fVgH1rwdDI — mcdiesel (@mcdiesel88) July 30, 2025

Ggrinder. — Justice Fingers (@SteveRams67) July 30, 2025

Nothing screams "secure masculinity" like an £11.99-a-month echo chamber for middle aged blokes to swap fitness tips and pint drinking selfies.

Bet it’s a real gourmet feast of "real talk" in there. Probably smells like Lynx Africa and regret… https://t.co/Rw9AJrmt2T — Fergie McGrath (@FergusPMcGrath) July 30, 2025

