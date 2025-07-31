Gregg Wallace has started a chat room purely for middle-aged men, and the internet cooked up these 21 tasty takedowns
Gregg Wallace’s fall from what – let’s be honest – was never really grace appears to be complete, with the former MasterChef presenter permanently dropped by the BBC, and currently supplementing his income by supplying health and well-being sessions for £200 a month.
Gregg Wallace is posting on his instagram offering one-to-one health and wellbeing coaching at £200 a month. pic.twitter.com/eGgLpYiPG4
— Matt Capon (@MattLCapon) July 8, 2025
But never let it be said that he isn’t an equal opportunities grifter, so he’s now providing a space for those who don’t have that much money to burn. For the more affordable price of £11.99, he has opened up a space for like-minded individuals. Middle-aged men. It’s a chat room for middle-aged men.
Of course, as soon as the internet got wind of it, courtesy of the Daily Mail, there were thoughts, questions, piss-takes – and we gathered some favourites.
1.
Lonely Fans https://t.co/rZmNSqZUKo
— Mr Ian Visible (@Ian_Visible) July 30, 2025
2.
Wallace and Vomit https://t.co/NIUbnBdC4R
— David KC (@DavidMuttering) July 30, 2025
3.
Gammonly Fans https://t.co/p8DFV53J8p
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) July 30, 2025
4.
GgitHub https://t.co/QoXsu6jP2H
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 30, 2025
5.
OnlyFlans https://t.co/MitorhnPe9
— Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) July 30, 2025
6.
“Meet other like-minded handsy baldy creeps on Greggdar!” https://t.co/UiNCE4aRcR
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) July 30, 2025
7.
Yer Da subscribes to Gregg Wallace's middle aged only men chat https://t.co/fVgH1rwdDI
— mcdiesel (@mcdiesel88) July 30, 2025
8.
PanHub https://t.co/8HNYnpwn0U
— Orpington Cyclist @orpingtoncyclist.bsky.social (@CycleOrpington) July 30, 2025
9.
Ggrinder.
— Justice Fingers (@SteveRams67) July 30, 2025
10.
Nothing screams "secure masculinity" like an £11.99-a-month echo chamber for middle aged blokes to swap fitness tips and pint drinking selfies.
Bet it’s a real gourmet feast of "real talk" in there. Probably smells like Lynx Africa and regret… https://t.co/Rw9AJrmt2T
— Fergie McGrath (@FergusPMcGrath) July 30, 2025
11.
yeah you're alright cheers https://t.co/LaTTjsab2C
— Toddington (@HXValley) July 30, 2025