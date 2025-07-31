Celebrity Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace has started a chat room purely for middle-aged men, and the internet cooked up these 21 tasty takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 31st, 2025

Gregg Wallace’s fall from what – let’s be honest – was never really grace appears to be complete, with the former MasterChef presenter permanently dropped by the BBC, and currently supplementing his income by supplying health and well-being sessions for £200 a month.

But never let it be said that he isn’t an equal opportunities grifter, so he’s now providing a space for those who don’t have that much money to burn. For the more affordable price of £11.99, he has opened up a space for like-minded individuals. Middle-aged men. It’s a chat room for middle-aged men.

The Clubhouse A private chat room for men over 50. Real talk, real support - hosted by Gregg Wallace. Fitness, food, lifestyle and laughs. Sign up below and pop in to say hello.

Of course, as soon as the internet got wind of it, courtesy of the Daily Mail, there were thoughts, questions, piss-takes – and we gathered some favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2