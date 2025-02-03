This fabulous Tracey Ullman sketch just went viral and you don’t have to be a woman of a certain age to appreciate it (but it helps)
Over on Twitter writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 is an old hand at sending classic comedy and entertainment clips viral and this is a classic case in point.
It’s a sketch from the always fabulous Tracey Ullman, and you don’t have to be a woman of a certain age to appreciate it – you really don’t – but it’ll help.
This sketch from the Tracey Ullman Show is brilliant. I assume the opening line is a reference to members of the notorious Cambridge Five but the main premis about women over the age of 37 being invisible is so sharp! pic.twitter.com/OcLOQmsLu2
— James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 2, 2025
And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.
1.
There is a unique depth to Tracey Ullman characters that’s hard to figure out. Every sketch has a simple air of brilliance.
— The Hoel Nogan (@PLUTO_M00N) February 2, 2025
2.
This is perfect. https://t.co/wcAB0dGc2w
— Spare (@Spare130198) February 3, 2025
3.
Brilliant but sadly all too true about women over a certain age being invisible.
— Susan Blake (@SusanBl68235839) February 2, 2025
4.
So true! https://t.co/QTwhELsSrX
— Nina Reizi (@ninarei) February 3, 2025
5.
Absolutely hit the nail on the head
— SingaporeSal (@singaporesall) February 2, 2025
6.
tremendous https://t.co/MMBzqtL1IP
— Chris Mottola (@mottocto) February 2, 2025
7.
That’s absolutely class
— Danny Mcghee (@farneybhoy) February 2, 2025
