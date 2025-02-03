Celebrity tracey ullman

This fabulous Tracey Ullman sketch just went viral and you don’t have to be a woman of a certain age to appreciate it (but it helps)

Poke Staff. Updated February 3rd, 2025

Over on Twitter writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 is an old hand at sending classic comedy and entertainment clips viral and this is a classic case in point.

It’s a sketch from the always fabulous Tracey Ullman, and you don’t have to be a woman of a certain age to appreciate it – you really don’t – but it’ll help.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Source @JamesAHogg2