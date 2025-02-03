This fabulous Tracey Ullman sketch just went viral and you don’t have to be a woman of a certain age to appreciate it (but it helps)

Celebrity tracey ullman

Over on Twitter writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 is an old hand at sending classic comedy and entertainment clips viral and this is a classic case in point.

It’s a sketch from the always fabulous Tracey Ullman, and you don’t have to be a woman of a certain age to appreciate it – you really don’t – but it’ll help.

This sketch from the Tracey Ullman Show is brilliant. I assume the opening line is a reference to members of the notorious Cambridge Five but the main premis about women over the age of 37 being invisible is so sharp! pic.twitter.com/OcLOQmsLu2 — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 2, 2025

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

There is a unique depth to Tracey Ullman characters that’s hard to figure out. Every sketch has a simple air of brilliance. — The Hoel Nogan (@PLUTO_M00N) February 2, 2025

Brilliant but sadly all too true about women over a certain age being invisible. — Susan Blake (@SusanBl68235839) February 2, 2025

Absolutely hit the nail on the head — SingaporeSal (@singaporesall) February 2, 2025

That’s absolutely class — Danny Mcghee (@farneybhoy) February 2, 2025

Source @JamesAHogg2