To the great Becky Holmes, a past master at taking down all the online scammers out there and author of a fabulous book all about it, Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You.

Becky – @deathtospinach on Twitter – has been at it again, this time when she was contacted by someone with especially worrying news from the dark web.

Yesterday was a rollercoaster of a day 1) A scam expert informs me that my IP address has been leaked on the dark web 2) She says she can help me ☺️ 3) She won’t accept my payment currency LIFE WHY DO YOU THROW ME THESE DAMN CURVEBALLS?!! pic.twitter.com/IckDvJdzM2 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 31, 2025

And they got just what was coming to them.

Boom.

I will swap 10 of your artisan cheeses for this special anti hacking chip sourced from the dark webb (not the freezers in Iceland)

PS this might have worked better on a cooked chip. pic.twitter.com/IwKXPfEM6A — Argyle Fan (@argyle_fan) January 31, 2025

Having worked in IT for decades I can say this totally legit. “through the means of your device” is the giveaway, an amateur would think peeking through your curtains would’ve been enough, but no. Send the cheeses before it’s too late. — Lactose the Intolerant (@Ersatz_F) January 31, 2025

Did she not accept credit curds? — Crown Green Bowler (29) (@29Crown) January 31, 2025

Don’t fall for this Becky. Oh & if you could send me some Peruvian Yak Fromage that would be great.

Love always

Keanu — Seb Aron (@aron_seb85252) January 31, 2025

Last word to @deathtospinach.

Today marks one year since my book was published The last 12 months have been truly magical and I still can’t get my head around how popular it’s been and the journey I’ve been on I want to thank everyone that has bought it and everyone that has kept me going with encouragement… pic.twitter.com/cGmU1I7LQN — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) January 27, 2025

And follow @deathtospinach here!

Becky may hate spinach, but I dearly love her interactions with fake accts and scammers. Here, Becky swiftly outfoxes someone with lactose intolerance. https://t.co/PtLPosoNbI — ShazzBakes (@ShazzBakes) January 31, 2025

