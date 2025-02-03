Life becky holmes scammers takedowns

This scammer was given a glorious taste of their own medicine and the A++ payoff was brilliantly done

John Plunkett. Updated February 3rd, 2025

To the great Becky Holmes, a past master at taking down all the online scammers out there and author of a fabulous book all about it, Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You.

Becky – @deathtospinach on Twitter – has been at it again, this time when she was contacted by someone with especially worrying news from the dark web.

And they got just what was coming to them.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Boom.

Last word to @deathtospinach.

Source @deathtospinach