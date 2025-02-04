‘What common phrase do you hate?’ – 22 saying that give you the ick and live rent free in your head

Life r/AskUK

Social media has a lot to answer for, and one annoyance it has created is being constantly overexposed to phrases that some people find inexplicably hilarious or clever, but really set your teeth on edge.

We say this after Redditor Commercial-Whole2513 asked the question ‘What common phrase do you hate?’ and followed it up with a succinct example of their own:

‘I find ‘built like a brick shit house’ particularly horrendous.’

And lots of other people were keen to chip in with their own most loathed sayings, like these…

1.

‘‘My side hustle’… Karen you sold a walking stick covered in glitter on Etsy three years ago, you ain’t Gordon Gekko.’

–GuybrushFunkwood

2.

”Today years old’. Fuck right off.’

–Aromatic_Pudding_234

3.

”Fur baby’ or any other such phrase that depicts a pet as a baby/child.’

–knight-under-stars

4.

‘I prefer to refer to mine as my ‘hairy children’ because it sounds even worse.’

–Organic_External1952

5.

‘The ick.’

–pocahontasjane

6.

”Rent free in your head’, normally used by someone acting like a knob.’

–afroleon

7.

‘We’re going on our holibobs. FFS Samantha, you’re 39, you’re not a toddler.’

–kramnostrebor06

8.

”Hits different’. Thankfully not commonly heard offline in this country but I see it all the time on social media.

‘The first sip of coffee on holiday hits different’ – that’s right, it’s because you’ve gone from your normal Gold Blend to a cafe con leche.’

–quosp

9.

‘Life hack!’

–BG031975

10.

‘People saying ‘POV’ a long with a video of themselves not taken from their point of view.’

–Nandor1262

11.

”It’s giving…’.’

–86for86