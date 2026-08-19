Zia Yusuf took aim at MPs with his playground insult on Twitter and ended up blowing his own foot off

Politics Reform UK zia yusuf

Time to return to Reform UK’s entirely unelected pretend shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf, who took time out from his busy schedule to leave a playground insult at our elected members of parliament.

It’s not only MPs who refer to each other as the ‘the Right Honourable’ but this is presumably who he was thinking about when he strung these letters together on Twitter.

Have you noticed the people with ‘Right Honourable’ in their titles are among the most dishonourable people in the country? — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) August 18, 2026

And we mention it because it rather blew up in Yusuf’s face to supremely satisfying effect.

1.

Reform politicians:

Right Honourable Robert Jenrick

Right Honourable Suella Braverman

Right Honourable Jake Berry

Right Honourable Nadine Dorries

Right Honourable David Jones

Right Honourable Nadhim Zahawi — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 18, 2026

2.

Mate, you go round pretending you’re the shadow Home Secretary… https://t.co/LZDU18elHB — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) August 18, 2026

3.

Have you noticed the people with ‘Reform Party Shadow Home Secretary ’ in their titles are among the most dishonourable people in the country? — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) August 18, 2026

4.

5.

Not hugely encouraging for the Right Honourable Suella Braverman MP and the Right Honourable Robert Jenrick MP. Almost as if Yusuf is having a teensy bit of a breakdown, isn’t it…? — Mark Vipond (@MarkVipond) August 18, 2026

6.

Have you noticed that people with Muhammad and Zia in their name don’t get to be MPs for Reform? https://t.co/yt8YAdaMtx — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) August 18, 2026

7.

Zia is doing so much damage to Reform today the rest of us can take the day off 😆 — Sam (@SamCKx) August 18, 2026

8.

🚨 Zia Yusuf now posting like your aunt on Facebook. https://t.co/JzGxP7aWYW — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) August 18, 2026

9.

Have you noticed these have sold out? pic.twitter.com/iJC1RHOwFs — Ali Macgregor (@AliMac_2002) August 18, 2026

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11.

Yes! For once we can agree! The people that Larry has listed below are truly some of the worst examples of dishonourable people I’ve ever come across in human existence! https://t.co/QCWDXyz56A — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) August 18, 2026

12.

Absolutely. Not nearly as much as pretend shadow cabinet ministers though. https://t.co/cp6GsInZi3 — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) August 18, 2026

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