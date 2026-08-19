Politics Reform UK zia yusuf

Zia Yusuf took aim at MPs with his playground insult on Twitter and ended up blowing his own foot off

John Plunkett. Updated August 19th, 2026

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Time to return to Reform UK’s entirely unelected pretend shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf, who took time out from his busy schedule to leave a playground insult at our elected members of parliament.

It’s not only MPs who refer to each other as the ‘the Right Honourable’ but this is presumably who he was thinking about when he strung these letters together on Twitter.

And we mention it because it rather blew up in Yusuf’s face to supremely satisfying effect.

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