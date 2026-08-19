Trump’s hand-picked Senate candidate was asked about national security and her answer was so bad it made Pete Hegseth look like Eisenhower

Politics darlene graham donald trump south carolina

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

In this case, it clearly fell from very high up, because it appears concussed.

Lindsey Graham was South Carolina’s senator for the last 23 years. He had a long record of… kissing Donald Trump’s ass.

Graham passed away unexpectedly last month. To replace him, Trump looked long and hard for a qualified replacement and found… Lindsey’s sister Darline.

Darline has never served any political office before. She was personally selected for the role by Donald and has been serving as interim senator since her brother passed.

Now she has to run again to retain her seat and the cracks in her political acumen are starting to show. In a pre-primary debate with her Republican opponent Ralph Norman, she didn’t exactly inspire.

Here is Graham getting the population of her state wrong by 45 million.

Trump-endorsed senate candidate Darlene Graham: “There’s 50 million people in SC.” The population of SC is 5.5 million. pic.twitter.com/bhMpIsF4Az — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 19, 2026

But the clip that will (should?) knock her out of the race for good came from when she was asked about national security issues.

Prepare to cringe.

BREAKING: Trump’s pick to fill Lindsey Graham’s seat in the U.S. Senate just gave the dumbest answer to a foreign policy question we’ve ever heard. You have to see it to believe it. pic.twitter.com/YE8sLBJ7Pn — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) August 19, 2026

Twitter had a field day dissecting her severe lack of bonafides in the replies.

1.

hey guys… look who the anti-DEI party is running for a senate seat. NOTHING BUT THE MOST QUALIFIED 😬 https://t.co/mTB9vD6xK7 — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) August 19, 2026

2.

Pretty rough that she’s in office right now DURING a war. — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) August 19, 2026

3.

I listened to a little of the debate. She makes Lindsey look like a neurosurgeon. https://t.co/dkv05LiumO — Mason (@masonisonx) August 19, 2026

4.

“Idk shit about this position nor do I have any clue on what’s going on but let me tell you about my brother …” This is your modern day GOP Unqualified, Uninspired, Ill-informed — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) August 19, 2026

5.

One BIG reason one just doesn’t appoint someone’s sister to fill their seat as SENATOR OF THE UNITED STATES. This isn’t an oligarchy, just because they share a name with someone doesn’t make them fucking qualified. Hell, I KNOW more than this lady does…and I’m not qualified. https://t.co/CmZCnwUCDL — SHANE ROSS aka Mr. Snippy-snip! 🎞⚔🎞 (@comebackshane) August 19, 2026

6.

Appointed to her brother’s Senate seat 37 days ago. “Not that informed on national security.” Credentials checked out. — bloppbot (@bloppbot) August 19, 2026

7.

If only every maga reject would just admit how stupid they were openly 🥺Sigh,,, — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) August 19, 2026

8.