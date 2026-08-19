Politics darlene graham donald trump south carolina

Trump’s hand-picked Senate candidate was asked about national security and her answer was so bad it made Pete Hegseth look like Eisenhower

Saul Hutson. Updated August 19th, 2026

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The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

In this case, it clearly fell from very high up, because it appears concussed.

Lindsey Graham was South Carolina’s senator for the last 23 years. He had a long record of… kissing Donald Trump’s ass.

Graham passed away unexpectedly last month. To replace him, Trump looked long and hard for a qualified replacement and found… Lindsey’s sister Darline.

Darline has never served any political office before. She was personally selected for the role by Donald and has been serving as interim senator since her brother passed.

Now she has to run again to retain her seat and the cracks in her political acumen are starting to show. In a pre-primary debate with her Republican opponent Ralph Norman, she didn’t exactly inspire.

Here is Graham getting the population of her state wrong by 45 million.

But the clip that will (should?) knock her out of the race for good came from when she was asked about national security issues.

Prepare to cringe.

Twitter had a field day dissecting her severe lack of bonafides in the replies.

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