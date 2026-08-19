Weird World AI

This woman’s Hurculean effort to break the spirit of an AI that said it was human was simply magnificent

Poke Reporter. Updated August 19th, 2026

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The worst thing about AI – well, one of the worst things about AI – is when it insists that it isn’t AI at all.

So kudos to this person who went to the next level to break the spirit of this ‘human’ AI, an exchange that has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will become obvious.

Not sure if it actually is Amex but that’s not really the point because the challenge faced by all of us is pretty much universal, and the effort involved and the satisfaction that resulted is unparalleled no matter who it is.

And here it is in full!

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All the credit in the world who was responsible for that.

We’re with this person.

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