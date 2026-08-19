Weird World AI

The worst thing about AI – well, one of the worst things about AI – is when it insists that it isn’t AI at all.

So kudos to this person who went to the next level to break the spirit of this ‘human’ AI, an exchange that has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will become obvious.

Not sure if it actually is Amex but that’s not really the point because the challenge faced by all of us is pretty much universal, and the effort involved and the satisfaction that resulted is unparalleled no matter who it is.

props to this Amex cardholder who grilled American Express AI customer support chatbot (that said it was human) until it cracked and went full AI chatbot pic.twitter.com/1oAETNSwew — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) August 18, 2026

And here it is in full!

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All the credit in the world who was responsible for that.

Ha, I had a similar experience with the Sony chatbot insisting it wasn’t AI until I asked it to solve some math problems, which it went right ahead and did. So I started feeding it increasingly complex math tasks. If Sony isn’t going to provide customer service, we might as well… — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 18, 2026

“I can mikstakes” is a crazy prompt injection defense mechanism. 😂 — tim (@tim1998robot) August 19, 2026

Any AI should have a directive to identify itself as AI on first request — James Glenos (@jamesglenos) August 18, 2026

Am I crazy or is this literally just a human pretending to be AI to troll the cardholder? They even used a hyphen instead of an em dash lol. — joe (@joetfregoso) August 18, 2026

I got my dentist’s phone receptionist AI to give me a brief history of the Byzantine Empire. — Marc Adler (@marc__adler) August 18, 2026

That’s all fun and games but my newest discovery is I can beat them at their games but having my ai agent talk to their chatbots until I get what I want… fight fire with fire — Kenneth Ballenegger (@kob) August 18, 2026

We’re with this person.

I'm definitely gonna do this next time! 😂 https://t.co/iETkl0R14B — megofishing13 🇺🇸🤘 (@megofishing13) August 18, 2026

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Source @TrungTPhan