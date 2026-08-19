Politics Derek Guy nancy mace tattoos

Nancy Mace’s eye-opening new tattoos prompted no end of A++ replies but this magnificent spot was simply brilliant

Saul Hutson. Updated August 19th, 2026

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Nancy Mace went on TV this week and showed off her arms, which was notable because they were covered in a variety of new ink.

Some people had thoughts for what this meant for her political future.

Others had comparisons.

There were discussions of what this might mean about her state of mind right now.

A lot of people couldn’t believe this was real.

She got so much feedback, she eventually clapped back.

But nobody summed it up better than Derek Guy (fashion guru @dieworkwear over on Twitter), who took the time to take a closer look and wondered if this particular detail sat easily with some of Mace’s political beliefs.

‘I like tattoos and think yours are well done. I’m curious what inspired you to get the opening line of Mrs. Dalloway tattooed on your arm. Dalloway, as you know, is buying flowers for her dinner party.

‘But it’s at the dinner party where she wrestles with her homosexual memories of, and desires for, her friend Sally.

‘Although you voted for gay marriage twice, you’ve made disparaging remarks about gay people. Would that book, written by a bisexual feminist, not be against your moral values?’

What a spot!

Some people clapped back …

… but @dieworkwear was ready for them.

So it’s only natural he should have the final word.

Well played, Mr. Guy. And good luck in all of your future endeavors, Mrs. Mace.

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Source: Twitter @dieworkwear, @PollTracker2024