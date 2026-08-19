Nancy Mace’s eye-opening new tattoos prompted no end of A++ replies but this magnificent spot was simply brilliant

Politics Derek Guy nancy mace tattoos

Nancy Mace went on TV this week and showed off her arms, which was notable because they were covered in a variety of new ink.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) reveals new tattoos in recent appearance. pic.twitter.com/4LwTB67kBu — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 16, 2026

Some people had thoughts for what this meant for her political future.

I’m sticking to my prediction…she’ll box another woman for money within 3 years — 🐾Philly Puppy🐾 (@liberalpuppy) August 16, 2026

Others had comparisons.

The vape store cashier watching me hit “no tip” on the iPad https://t.co/5646DJseDt — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) August 17, 2026

There were discussions of what this might mean about her state of mind right now.

I just know her therapist overwhelmed af 😭 — august (@AugustHogsworth) August 16, 2026

A lot of people couldn’t believe this was real.

i keep waiting for a community note and it keeps not being there https://t.co/nVDw27d8tt — The Ginger Swindler (@lilydsmith) August 16, 2026

Each to their own i suppose… pic.twitter.com/c2x5hlWnZn — ⚘️Carina (@Carina_Amyth) August 16, 2026

She got so much feedback, she eventually clapped back.

Thoughts and prayers to all those offended by my sleeves. If the ink bothers you, look away. The sleeves are up – and they’re staying up. https://t.co/shYiYzKztY — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) August 17, 2026

But nobody summed it up better than Derek Guy (fashion guru @dieworkwear over on Twitter), who took the time to take a closer look and wondered if this particular detail sat easily with some of Mace’s political beliefs.

I like tattoos and think yours are well done. I'm curious what inspired you to get the opening line of Mrs. Dalloway tattooed on your arm. Dalloway, as you know, is buying flowers for her dinner party. But it's at the dinner party where she wrestles with her homosexual memories… — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 17, 2026

‘I like tattoos and think yours are well done. I’m curious what inspired you to get the opening line of Mrs. Dalloway tattooed on your arm. Dalloway, as you know, is buying flowers for her dinner party. ‘But it’s at the dinner party where she wrestles with her homosexual memories of, and desires for, her friend Sally. ‘Although you voted for gay marriage twice, you’ve made disparaging remarks about gay people. Would that book, written by a bisexual feminist, not be against your moral values?’

What a spot!

Some people clapped back …

She has not made disparaging comments about gay folks. She believes women’s sport should be left for women. She’s against the current transsexual movement to invade women’s sports. And even then, I’m not sure any of her comments are disparaging. Also, I love the menswear guy! — MHiltonWeeks (@factsaboutrats1) August 18, 2026

… but @dieworkwear was ready for them.

Not true. For instance, this line, shown in the tweet linked below, is often used to delegitimate homosexuality, framing "natural behavior" and romantic union in terms of Christian ethics. I'm specifically curious about her choice of using Mrs. Dalloway, as the book explores… — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 18, 2026

So it’s only natural he should have the final word.

Just got off the phone with Nancy Mace and explained the plot of Mrs. Dalloway. She tells me she will be getting the tattoo removed. https://t.co/pOvDtxZQbg — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 18, 2026

Well played, Mr. Guy. And good luck in all of your future endeavors, Mrs. Mace.

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Source: Twitter @dieworkwear, @PollTracker2024