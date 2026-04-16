An American trolled Europe’s ‘third world buildings’ and was magnificently owned all the way back across the Atlantic

US electricity europe

Time now to return to the ever-widening cultural chasm between the US and the rest of the world, in this case an American with a very specific troll of their European brethren.

Specifically, how they wire their buildings. Not just any building but in this case the Louvre (and others out and about in Paris, by the looks of it).

Every foreign country looks third world to even the most junior American electrician pic.twitter.com/QapN75cI2I — Mariè (@p8stie) April 15, 2026

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it prompted no end of high voltage comebacks, of which these surely said it best.

1.

The building was made before USA even exist idiot — Promet (@Promb4578sv9s) April 15, 2026

2.

Meanwhile in America pic.twitter.com/RimYu22DRf — Zbynek Drab (@ZbynekDrab) April 15, 2026

3.

That’s pretty bad, yeah, but I also don’t envy the guys trying to figure out how to run electricity into 500 year old palaces with 12” thick solid rock walls everywhere — Disc Buddie #384 (@TojibaFan9000) April 15, 2026

4.

Damn so why do Americans die in house fires all the time? — FANCYdisgrace (@fancy_disgrace) April 15, 2026

5.

What America looks like to foreigners: “I wonder what this million+ dollar home is made of” ***Plywood*** “what.” — Postmillenial (@shady_vc) April 15, 2026

6.

All of those buildings are older than your country — (@space_goupil) April 15, 2026

7.

Man sees a building made from brick and stone instead of paper and twigs and wonders why electrical cables run externally. — Daniel Daniel (@huckleberrydan) April 15, 2026

8.

Yeah it’s a bit harder to put cables into the walls of a 1000 year old palace vs a cardboard framed house. — Can’t Read Well (@heungminson24) April 15, 2026

But it’s surely only right that the final word should go to @BrooklynWoo in the south-west of – where else? – France.

Les américains qui découvrent que les bâtiments européens ne sont pas en carton et ne datent pas de 2012 + leurs prises sont toujours bloquées à 110V car ils savent que leur population est trop stupide pour passer à 220V sans que la moitié du pays ne se tue par électrocution https://t.co/9c5tqIkecC — Lord Byron (@BrooklynWoo) April 15, 2026

‘Americans who discover that European buildings aren’t made of cardboard and don’t date from 2012 + their outlets are still stuck at 110V because they know their population is too stupid to switch to 220V without half the country killing itself by electrocution.’

Très bien!

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Source @BrooklynWoo