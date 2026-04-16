US electricity europe

An American trolled Europe’s ‘third world buildings’ and was magnificently owned all the way back across the Atlantic

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2026

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Time now to return to the ever-widening cultural chasm between the US and the rest of the world, in this case an American with a very specific troll of their European brethren.

Specifically, how they wire their buildings. Not just any building but in this case the Louvre (and others out and about in Paris, by the looks of it).

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it prompted no end of high voltage comebacks, of which these surely said it best.

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But it’s surely only right that the final word should go to @BrooklynWoo in the south-west of – where else? – France.

‘Americans who discover that European buildings aren’t made of cardboard and don’t date from 2012 + their outlets are still stuck at 110V because they know their population is too stupid to switch to 220V without half the country killing itself by electrocution.’

Très bien!

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Source @BrooklynWoo