Sport Richard bacon toby young

Toby Young’s been wondering why 70% of GB relay athletes were black and Richard Bacon surely said it best

Poke Reporter. Updated August 19th, 2026

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We don’t write about Toby Young – you remember – as much as we used to, to no-one’s great disappointment anywhere.

But sometimes he makes it too hard to resist, and this is surely one of those occasions.

It’s the free speechmeister over on Twitter who posed the question – well posed the question posed by someone called Dr Roger Watson – asking why 70% of GB relay athletes were black, on something called the Sceptic, founded and edited by Young.

Unfortunately there isn’t enough time and space in the entire universe to click on the link, so these replies will just have to do.

And while it would obviously be an exaggeration to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one, quite a lot of it did.

And we reckon the great Richard Bacon said it best.

No more questions, your honour.

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