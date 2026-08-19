Toby Young’s been wondering why 70% of GB relay athletes were black and Richard Bacon surely said it best

Sport Richard bacon toby young

We don’t write about Toby Young – you remember – as much as we used to, to no-one’s great disappointment anywhere.

But sometimes he makes it too hard to resist, and this is surely one of those occasions.

It’s the free speechmeister over on Twitter who posed the question – well posed the question posed by someone called Dr Roger Watson – asking why 70% of GB relay athletes were black, on something called the Sceptic, founded and edited by Young.

Amy Hunt won four gold medals at the European Championships. Yet 70% of GB relay athletes were black. Are we not allowed to notice – let alone ask why? asks Dr Roger Watson.https://t.co/IiOTvcjoM3 — Toby Young (@toadmeister) August 18, 2026

Unfortunately there isn’t enough time and space in the entire universe to click on the link, so these replies will just have to do.

And while it would obviously be an exaggeration to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one, quite a lot of it did.

Why would we care? They’re all British — Robert Rea (@robertrea) August 18, 2026

It’s called meritocracy. That is promotion based on measurable performance and aptitude. Look it up, as it’s something totally alien in the Young family based on your admission to Cambridge with chronically poor exam results. — Ex Conservative. Never Reform (@steam_simon) August 18, 2026

Nothing is stopping white men and women racing, you rancid sack of shit. — Billion Dollar Brain #MDANT (@harryhpalmer) August 18, 2026

33 sports people have been admitted into the house of lords since the 19th Century,all white,are we not allowed to notice -let alone ask why ? asks Dr Tom Baker.✔️ — Jarrowmarching6 (@jarrowmarching6) August 18, 2026

Have you nothing better to do? — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) August 18, 2026

Yeah. Her dad didn't have to pull strings to get her in the team either. — SpurginWrites (@SpurginWrites) August 18, 2026

And we reckon the great Richard Bacon said it best.

Because they were the best runners? https://t.co/BeZO0mvoxA — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) August 18, 2026

No more questions, your honour.

Careful. You might confuse him with logic. — Gizmo (@Gizmo83508413) August 18, 2026

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