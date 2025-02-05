This stand-up guy went all Amphibian Grand Designs for the frogs in his garden, and it’s just lovely

Animals frogs

In 2023, Australian TikToker Dazza, @unknowndazza, went wildly viral for combining 3D printing, imagination and being an all-round lovely guy – to make a fantastic home for a frog.

After chronicling the amazing story via a series of TikToks, Dazza pulled the whole thing together into one heartwarming epic.

Well, that escalated – if not quickly, then impressively. The post has more than 10 million well-deserved likes. Here’s what TikTok users have been saying about Dazza’s frog complex.

Bro casually just changed the life of a frog.

Aggy T

There’s a frog out there living better than me😭

Saturns_uravity

But now the possums need a house and a swimming pool.

Britt

This is so cute. I want cute frogs.

Mackenzie Ziegler

Dude I wanna be a frog so bad rn.

expiredglutenfreebread

Naturally, the video turned up on Twitter, where it got a rapturous reception.

Allow me to introduce you to the most ridiculous yet amazing thing you will see this week. pic.twitter.com/MHlGmz9Ph2 — fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) February 27, 2023

At nearly 60,000 retweets in a few hours, tweeters obviously loved it as much as TikTok had – and the comments back that up.

actually cannot breathe from how wholesome this is, not a single bad thing happens in it & I was real scared for a minute there https://t.co/j5VD0Jb2qj — Amal El-Mohtar (@tithenai) February 27, 2023

Incredible. Now THIS IS the joy of social media 😍🐸 pic.twitter.com/iDWzjbJGJx — Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) February 27, 2023

This says it all.

this video just kept getting better I did not know how it was possible after each additional good thing but they made it happen — jasminericegirl 🍚 (@jasminericegirl) February 27, 2023

If you go to Dazza’s links, you can buy a Frod house for your own hoppy neighbours – or donate to the upkeep of the original Frod and his family.

