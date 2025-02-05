This stand-up guy went all Amphibian Grand Designs for the frogs in his garden, and it’s just lovely
In 2023, Australian TikToker Dazza, @unknowndazza, went wildly viral for combining 3D printing, imagination and being an all-round lovely guy – to make a fantastic home for a frog.
After chronicling the amazing story via a series of TikToks, Dazza pulled the whole thing together into one heartwarming epic.
@unknowndazza The Full Frod Story! It’s been a crazy journey from 0 to 60k people of Frodrick! Appreciate your ideas and support☺️ #Frodrick #startedfromthebottomnowwehere #FrodHouse ♬ Enemy feat. J.I.D. (from the series Arcane League of Legends) – Imagine Dragons
Well, that escalated – if not quickly, then impressively. The post has more than 10 million well-deserved likes. Here’s what TikTok users have been saying about Dazza’s frog complex.
Bro casually just changed the life of a frog.
Aggy T
There’s a frog out there living better than me😭
Saturns_uravity
But now the possums need a house and a swimming pool.
Britt
This is so cute. I want cute frogs.
Mackenzie Ziegler
Dude I wanna be a frog so bad rn.
expiredglutenfreebread
Naturally, the video turned up on Twitter, where it got a rapturous reception.
Allow me to introduce you to the most ridiculous yet amazing thing you will see this week. pic.twitter.com/MHlGmz9Ph2
— fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) February 27, 2023
At nearly 60,000 retweets in a few hours, tweeters obviously loved it as much as TikTok had – and the comments back that up.
actually cannot breathe from how wholesome this is, not a single bad thing happens in it & I was real scared for a minute there https://t.co/j5VD0Jb2qj
— Amal El-Mohtar (@tithenai) February 27, 2023
Incredible.
Now THIS IS the joy of social media 😍🐸 pic.twitter.com/iDWzjbJGJx
— Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) February 27, 2023
This says it all.
this video just kept getting better I did not know how it was possible after each additional good thing but they made it happen
— jasminericegirl 🍚 (@jasminericegirl) February 27, 2023
If you go to Dazza’s links, you can buy a Frod house for your own hoppy neighbours – or donate to the upkeep of the original Frod and his family.
