The Church of England wants the public to suggest names for the next Archbishop of Canterbury – Will they never learn?

In ‘Guess who hasn’t been paying attention’ news, the Church of England is inviting the public to send in suggestions for the next Archbishop of Canterbury after the departure of Justin Welby, who was found to have badly mishandled the discovery of child abuse by a barrister who worked for the Church.

To compound that folly of asking the public anything in the first place, headlines couched the invitation in a fairly ambiguous way.

Public asked to name next Archbishop of Canterbury after Justin Welby resignationhttps://t.co/XqEZvsPJGV — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 7, 2025

Public invited to suggest names for next Archbishop of Canterbury https://t.co/U0YN2p07U9 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 7, 2025

The reactions ranged from actual suggestions that might have a chance of being nominated, via comedy suggestions, made-up names, and facepalms.

These were our favourites.

Well I can’t see them regretting this one… https://t.co/p5cbEJNqYA — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 7, 2025

The Archbishop of Banterbury — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) February 7, 2025

There's nothing else for it THE GREAT BRITISH BISHOP OFF 1. Preach Week. All bishops to offer their signature homily, exegesis on a surprise Bible verse hidden under the red gingham, and a showstopper full-length sermon. One to be crowned Star Bishop, another to leave the tent https://t.co/5TqXu1YIgi — Lucy Sixsmith (@LucySixsmith) February 7, 2025

Do they get to name the new archbishop by hitting him on the head with a bottle of plonk? https://t.co/dy7SCDpSCE — Scott Wortley (@Scott_Wortley) February 7, 2025

