An American in the UK shared the things she didn’t say until she moved here, and she’s one of us now

Entertainment TikTok

Back in 2021, American TikToker Lisa Dollan – known as @yorkshirepeach – shared the British insults she’d learnt since moving to Yorkshire. She went wildly viral.

Here’s a reminder.

It looks like Lisa’s learning curve is going really well, as she later posted this collection of other British phrases she now uses, and it’s highly relatable.

TikTok users recognised their own habits in Lisa’s list – and confirmed her status as an honorary Brit.

Have you ‘mashed’ tea yet? Pop the kettle on and get the tea mashed!

Jay

But do you turn on the big light when you need to see properly?

Angoose

You are officially on of us, haha.

Love

My old dad used to say this when he saw a bow legged man.

“He couldn’t stop a pig in a passage”.

Tom

But when you go out are you going out or out out?

Ange

Down south it’s “you can fit a tank through there”.

concepttoceo

I love you…”sainsberries”

Jay

It’s most annoying when you all run out to get the washing in, and 2 seconds later, it stops raining!

Urban Clothing Collection

Put wood int ole. Aka close the door.

seffclassof82

I will never get bored of these.

Jayde Watson

I say all of these at least once a week.

Florence and Freya

We claim you as officially British.

Daniel James

Hanglemez Pallaccini was spot on.

It’s funny coz it’s true.

Give Lisa a follow on TikTok, so you don’t miss out on any of her hilarious content.

READ MORE

An American was asked for their most embarrassing moment living in the UK and it’s an absolute peach

Source @yorkshirepeach Image Screengrab