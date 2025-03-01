JD Vance’s response when Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks if he’s actually been to Ukraine is the very essence of what Ukraine (and the whole world) is up against

US donald trump JD Vance Volodymyr Zelenskyy

We all knew it was going to be difficult when Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for talks with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

But none of us knew – in our worst nightmares – just how awful it was going to turn out. Awful for everyone apart from Vladimir Putin, obviously.

And we hesitate to watch any of it again because its as just so awful, but if any moment summed up what the extraordinarily brave and resilient Ukrainian president is up against, it was surely this, when he asked Vance – the self-proclaimed export on all things Ukraine, obviously – if he’d ever actually been there.

Zelensky: “Have you ever actually been to Ukraine to see the problems we have?” JD Vance: “I’ve been to…. I’ve actually seen and watched the stories.” pic.twitter.com/ZXhMsF9ngM — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 28, 2025

To be fair to Vance, he’s not just watched it on TV, he’s also Googled it.

And while we’re not sure we can hear this let alone translate it, we include it because the look on the Ukrainian president’s face says it all, never mind what he does (or does not) say.

Zelenskyy called JD Vance a “Bitch” in Ukrainian (Cука) (via @Kaizerrev) pic.twitter.com/7x8BIoMSRi — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 28, 2025

To conclude …

I don’t understand how the right supports this. Crashing out and yelling while Zelenskyy remains calm makes you look fucking weak. I thought Trump and JD Vance were supposed to understand strength. They look like bitch losers pic.twitter.com/zeFdCTFRWO — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 28, 2025

