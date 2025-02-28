JD Vance trolled Keir Starmer over freedom of speech and was brutally owned all the way back across the Atlantic

US donald trump JD Vance Keir Starmer

10 points for your Eye-Spy book – JD Vance has been spotted in the Oval Office!

The so-called vice president, entirely eclipsed by Elon Musk since Donald Trump returned to the White House, was given the opportunity to say a few words during Keir Starmer’s visit on Thursday.

And very excited about it he was too. But his attempt to troll Starmer over freedom of speech in the UK wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was. And Starmer’s A++ response was simply magnificent.

J D Vance criticises free speech in UK Keir Starmer corrects him, saying we have free speech in the UK pic.twitter.com/gaZY4RcrL6 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 27, 2025

Here’s a slightly longer clip, with the added bonus of Trump giving Vance permission to open his mouth.

Vance: What the British do in their own country is up to them, but also affect American technology companies and by extension, American citizens. Starmer: We’ve had free speech for a very, very long time in the United Kingdom. And, and it will last for a very, very long time. pic.twitter.com/MQABIEpsD5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2025

Bravo, Keir Starmer. AKA ‘Get back in your box, Vance.’

And here are few of the many comments the exchange prompted.

JD learning the difference between a social media inspired rant and real diplomacy with real facts. — George Ohwell (@banglajoy72) February 27, 2025

There is free speech in the UK, not freedom to incite violence. Hate speech cannot be protected under the banner of “free speech”. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) February 27, 2025

Here’s some British free speech @JDVance you’re a silly cunt — Ewan (@Ewan_Valentine) February 27, 2025

Vance slamming UK free speech is rich, America’s own backyard is a mess with censorship battles. Starmer’s right to push back; the UK doesn’t need lectures from a guy whose party thrives on silencing dissent. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) February 27, 2025

I think, Starmer is just reminding him that free speech in the UK isn’t dictated by Silicon Valley billionaires— or MAGA politicians desperately trying to defend them. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) February 27, 2025

