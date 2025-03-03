US elon musk SNL

Mike Myers’ ‘Elon Musk’ was already good but Musk’s response to the SNL sketch took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2025

The estimable Mike Myers made everyone’s day better with his take on Elon Musk and that White House summit with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And while Saturday Night Live isn’t to everyone’s tastes, Myers’ uncannily accurate and very funny Musk impression managed to unite everyone (we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite reactions here).

Well, nearly everyone. And the fact that Musk said this about it took it to a whole new level.

Illegalise comedy!

To conclude …

READ MORE

Mike Myers played an overexcited Elon Musk to perfection in this all-too-accurate SNL cold open

Source @nbcsnl H/T @crulge