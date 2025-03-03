Mike Myers’ ‘Elon Musk’ was already good but Musk’s response to the SNL sketch took it to a whole new level

US elon musk SNL

The estimable Mike Myers made everyone’s day better with his take on Elon Musk and that White House summit with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

SNL debuts a new Elon Musk: Mike Myers pic.twitter.com/ivTYtpyeBy — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 2, 2025

And while Saturday Night Live isn’t to everyone’s tastes, Myers’ uncannily accurate and very funny Musk impression managed to unite everyone (we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite reactions here).

i wouldn’t call this “funny” but Myers’s Musk impression is really brutal https://t.co/9laAtopFpx — timothy faust (@crulge) March 2, 2025

Well, nearly everyone. And the fact that Musk said this about it took it to a whole new level.

Illegalise comedy!

Oh yeah he’s pissed pic.twitter.com/mizNVwwhdF — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 2, 2025

We aren’t cyberbullying him enough. — xenoglossy (@Sorcerer0fEld) March 3, 2025

It wasn’t that funny which makes it weird that he didn’t love it — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 2, 2025

Dude says comedy is legal again but any jab that’s directed at him he starts pouting. — w. (@ayykitten) March 2, 2025

“Lies” pic.twitter.com/y8b61cVM9r — Jaymes, the very model of a moderna Major-General (@rechnen) March 3, 2025

What happened to “Legalize Comedy,Again” — Scott (@SunitaGoya73975) March 3, 2025

To conclude …

Fails? They pretty much nailed you. Now it’s even funnier when I know it hurt your feelings — Deno (@Galaxxius) March 3, 2025

