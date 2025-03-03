Mike Myers’ ‘Elon Musk’ was already good but Musk’s response to the SNL sketch took it to a whole new level
The estimable Mike Myers made everyone’s day better with his take on Elon Musk and that White House summit with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
SNL debuts a new Elon Musk: Mike Myers pic.twitter.com/ivTYtpyeBy
— LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 2, 2025
And while Saturday Night Live isn’t to everyone’s tastes, Myers’ uncannily accurate and very funny Musk impression managed to unite everyone (we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite reactions here).
i wouldn’t call this “funny” but Myers’s Musk impression is really brutal https://t.co/9laAtopFpx
— timothy faust (@crulge) March 2, 2025
Well, nearly everyone. And the fact that Musk said this about it took it to a whole new level.
Illegalise comedy!
Oh yeah he’s pissed pic.twitter.com/mizNVwwhdF
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 2, 2025
We aren’t cyberbullying him enough.
— xenoglossy (@Sorcerer0fEld) March 3, 2025
It wasn’t that funny which makes it weird that he didn’t love it
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 2, 2025
Dude says comedy is legal again but any jab that’s directed at him he starts pouting.
— w. (@ayykitten) March 2, 2025
“Lies” pic.twitter.com/y8b61cVM9r
— Jaymes, the very model of a moderna Major-General (@rechnen) March 3, 2025
What happened to “Legalize Comedy,Again”
— Scott (@SunitaGoya73975) March 3, 2025
To conclude …
Fails? They pretty much nailed you. Now it’s even funnier when I know it hurt your feelings
— Deno (@Galaxxius) March 3, 2025
