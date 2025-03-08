‘What’s a superpower but 99% of people don’t realise it?’ – 23 normal abilities you didn’t know were extraordinary

Life r/AskReddit

If you were asked to choose a superpower for yourself, you’d probably go for something like the ability to fly or invisibility, wouldn’t you? But what if you already have a superpower, and you don’t know? Over on Reddit, user hello_code posed this fascinating question:

What’s a superpower but 99% of people don’t realise it?

And the answers will have you wondering whether the next Marvel movie is going to be based on you, and you won’t even have to get bitten by a radioactive spider.

1.

‘Being content with what you have.’

–8sandiego8

2.

‘Being able to go to sleep straight away.’

–Civil-Koala-8899

3.

‘The ability to just walk up to someone and start a conversation.’

–Werd616

4.

‘Being able to listen. People actually tell you more than they think.’

–jay73145

5.

‘Being calm in a stressful situation.’

–HeadGullible7082

6.

‘The ability to not ignore red flags and walk away from toxic relationships without regret or guilt. AKA real self-esteem.’

–ZergSuperHighway

7.

‘Knowing when to keep your mouth shut!’

–Mickeydawg04

8.

‘Our bodies regenerate. I took a very big chunk out of my index finger while slicing potatoes using a mandolin slicer. It wasn’t down to the bone but was very close to it.

Anyway, a couple months later there is soft pink skin where there used to be a very sizable divot. It’s not just new skin, either. There’s no indentation at all. It’s really quite remarkable!’

–notsurewhereireddit

9.

‘Putting in a USB right the first try.’

–FalconStickr

10.

‘Insight. If you can’t accurately understand how others do and should perceive your behaviour to be you are doomed to not fit in with civilised society at the least, the worst you are an anti-social monster.’

–PhiloVeritas79

11.

‘Self restraint. I’d like to do […], but maybe I shouldn’t.’

–OldeFortran77

12.

‘Motivation. The ability to get up and take that first step in whatever you do. It’s not easy for everyone.’

–md22mdrx