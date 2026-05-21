Tommy Robinson said people condemn him for his upbringing, but the internet begged to differ – 15 (NSFW) corrections

Politics Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson is riding high on the largely imagined success of his Unite the Kingdom march and festival at the weekend.

Tommy Robinson asked for money to hire a helicopter for aerial footage so nobody could “lie about the numbers.” He claimed the helicopter had been booked four days earlier. Guess what? No helicopter footage was used. Instead, he used clips from a TikTok livestream filmed by… — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 16, 2026

Robinson claims he drew a crowd of two million, but guess what – nope.

No, there weren’t ‘over two million’ people at last weekend’s Unite the Kingdom march. Police estimates put the figure for last weekend’s march at “around 60,000” people.https://t.co/K4cf1NyZ0K — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) May 20, 2026

Despite the march being over, he has already held out the begging bowl again. What a shocker.

Robinson – or Yaxley-Lennon, as it says on his passport – relies heavily on playing the victim for his very lucrative grift, and he leant into that narrative with this.

People had news for the serial convict with a history of assault, fraud, football hooliganism, using a false passport, defamation, and contempt of court. It isn’t his humble origins that have made him unpopular.

It gets quite NSFW.

1.

Literally nobody ever has condemned him for his upbringing. It's always just for being a twat. pic.twitter.com/JhsgX1c6Y3 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 20, 2026

2.

Nobody condemns your upbringing, Stephen. They condemn twenty years of anti-Muslim hate. Conning followers out of their money. Mortgage fraud. A stalking conviction and the £100k you still owe a Syrian schoolboy you libelled.https://t.co/BBu1rjlLzv https://t.co/4u6cIK68EO — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 20, 2026

3.

No one attacks you. Least of all for your origins. Decent people speak about your vile choices in life. That’s not your upbringing. It’s your poor decisions. To make money from racism. To poison your mind. To try to poison the minds of others. Take responsibility for yourself. — lotaresco (@lotaresc0) May 20, 2026

4.

Being from the streets isn’t the issue. Plenty of good people came from hard places.

The problem is turning hardship into a personality brand and pretending racial hate is character development. — Simon Kerwood (@SimonKerwood) May 20, 2026

5.

Mate, we just think the airport's shite https://t.co/G0hNV1jaIp — Simon 🇬🇧🥀 (@AndyBurnhamFC) May 20, 2026

6.

No, it's because you're a racist thug — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) May 20, 2026

7.

Maybe it’s the fact that he is a serial criminal with multiple convictions and six prison sentences? Or that he is a constant grifter who never pays his UK taxes, goes bankrupt and lives a life of luxury yet is always on the beg? Or his admitted drug and gambling habits? pic.twitter.com/DyvzfizniZ — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) May 21, 2026

8.

No one condemns you for your upbringing. People condemn you because you’re a cunt. — SullyTech (@SullyDrummer) May 20, 2026

9.

Nothing to do with Luton. Stacey Dooley, from Luton – Legend Yaxley-Lennon, from Luton – Cunt — Scotoshi 丰 ⚡️☂️ (@scotoshi) May 20, 2026

10.

Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon Grifter con man. — Buster (@gif39135) May 20, 2026

11.

your condemed cause of the hate you constantly spur (i am an english man) btw — Graham (@graham2249) May 20, 2026

12.

No, you're condemned because you're a grifting, plastic patriot. Step over this cunt. — Carl (@Just_Carl__) May 20, 2026

13.

No, you’re condemned for your long criminal record (assault, fraud, repeated contempt), disregard for court orders & turning very serious issues into a personal brand/for profit business, not your Luton upbringing. pic.twitter.com/AE7qCBZ8wP — Scott Jonson (@Red_wine66) May 20, 2026

14.

I just think you’re profiting from people who can least afford it 💁🏻‍♂️ All while funding a millionaire lifestyle abroad. Other than that you don’t enter my thoughts ever. — Fact Checker (@uktruth2025) May 20, 2026

15.

The tough upbringing… Running a tanning salon in Luton paid for by mummy and daddy… Then living abroad to avoid tax https://t.co/yWRXbmSfr9 — Angry Scotsman (@Ang_ryScotsman) May 21, 2026

Don’t be fooled by the millions he’s got. He’s just Tommy from the – Tommy from the block.

10 names leaning heavily into his “street kid" from Luton line. Fails to ever mention he was from a stable working class family and back then brought up in a better area than most. — SPER 🕊️🙏🏼 (@trumpetlill) May 20, 2026

Your Upbringing? Your family owned a house in the nicer part of the wigmore estate😂😂🤣🤣 Yax out here pretending he grew up in Hockwell Ring or Marsh Farm , THE MEAN STREETS OF STOPSLEY 😂🤣😂🤣 — Kenzo (@artbykenzo) May 20, 2026

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An undercover reporter posed as a right wing news channel to wind up Tommy Robinson supporters and it’s both supremely satisfying and wildly infuriating at the same time

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