Politics Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson said people condemn him for his upbringing, but the internet begged to differ – 15 (NSFW) corrections

Poke Reporter. Updated May 21st, 2026

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Tommy Robinson is riding high on the largely imagined success of his Unite the Kingdom march and festival at the weekend.

Robinson claims he drew a crowd of two million, but guess what – nope.

Despite the march being over, he has already held out the begging bowl again. What a shocker.

Please help us fund the event: (in reply to a post about Unite the Kingdom being successful.

Robinson – or Yaxley-Lennon, as it says on his passport – relies heavily on playing the victim for his very lucrative grift, and he leant into that narrative with this.

I am continually condemned because of my upbringing yet those that condemn me don’t realise it’s my strongest asset . FROM THE STREETS OF LUTON

People had news for the serial convict with a history of assault, fraud, football hooliganism, using a false passport, defamation, and contempt of court. It isn’t his humble origins that have made him unpopular.

It gets quite NSFW.

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Don’t be fooled by the millions he’s got. He’s just Tommy from the – Tommy from the block.

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An undercover reporter posed as a right wing news channel to wind up Tommy Robinson supporters and it’s both supremely satisfying and wildly infuriating at the same time

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