People are selling mirrors on Facebook and the photos reflect how utterly weird human beings can be

Have you ever been trawling through Facebook Marketplace, happened across someone selling a mirror and had to stop and giggle because the picture is so silly?

To be fair, attempting to photograph a mirror – or any reflective surface – without having yourself in it is tricky, but the lengths people go to to avoid being seen is nothing short of hilarious. So much so that there’s a whole subreddit devoted to it, the elegantly named ‘Mirrors for sale’.

Here are some of the most ridiculous attempts people have made.

1.

Spooky mirror



–Mr_Savage_Cabbage

2.

I’m kinda scared



–Silent-Composer-873

3.

The more you look the worse it gets



–PenIsland_420

4.

I made a reddit account specifically to post this cuz my best friend said to…



–cringe1999

5.

What’s the name of their album?



–Honest_Friend_7050

6.

Am I doing this right?



–xristosp59

7.

Women NOT included



–LoudSignificance7727

8.

Coffee Maker? Gotta count



–jesuscrikey

9.

Cheese grater for sale



–PandaOfDoom

10.

Needed to share this



–BumFart32

11.

I just came across this on my fb marketplace and KNEW I had to post it here



–Inky-Little-BB