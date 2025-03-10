Pics funny

People are selling mirrors on Facebook and the photos reflect how utterly weird human beings can be

Karen Dickinson. Updated March 10th, 2025

Have you ever been trawling through Facebook Marketplace, happened across someone selling a mirror and had to stop and giggle because the picture is so silly?

To be fair, attempting to photograph a mirror – or any reflective surface – without having yourself in it is tricky, but the lengths people go to to avoid being seen is nothing short of hilarious. So much so that there’s a whole subreddit devoted to it, the elegantly named ‘Mirrors for sale’.

Here are some of the most ridiculous attempts people have made.

1.

Spooky mirror

Mr_Savage_Cabbage

2.

I’m kinda scared

Silent-Composer-873

3.

The more you look the worse it gets

PenIsland_420

4.

I made a reddit account specifically to post this cuz my best friend said to…

cringe1999

5.

What’s the name of their album?

Honest_Friend_7050

6.

Am I doing this right?

xristosp59

7.

Women NOT included

LoudSignificance7727

8.

Coffee Maker? Gotta count

jesuscrikey

9.

Cheese grater for sale

PandaOfDoom

10.

Needed to share this

BumFart32

11.

I just came across this on my fb marketplace and KNEW I had to post it here

Inky-Little-BB

