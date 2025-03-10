People are selling mirrors on Facebook and the photos reflect how utterly weird human beings can be
Have you ever been trawling through Facebook Marketplace, happened across someone selling a mirror and had to stop and giggle because the picture is so silly?
To be fair, attempting to photograph a mirror – or any reflective surface – without having yourself in it is tricky, but the lengths people go to to avoid being seen is nothing short of hilarious. So much so that there’s a whole subreddit devoted to it, the elegantly named ‘Mirrors for sale’.
Here are some of the most ridiculous attempts people have made.
1.
Spooky mirror
–Mr_Savage_Cabbage
2.
I’m kinda scared
–Silent-Composer-873
3.
The more you look the worse it gets
–PenIsland_420
4.
I made a reddit account specifically to post this cuz my best friend said to…
–cringe1999
5.
What’s the name of their album?
–Honest_Friend_7050
6.
Am I doing this right?
–xristosp59
7.
Women NOT included
–LoudSignificance7727
8.
Coffee Maker? Gotta count
–jesuscrikey
9.
Cheese grater for sale
–PandaOfDoom
10.
Needed to share this
–BumFart32
11.
I just came across this on my fb marketplace and KNEW I had to post it here
–Inky-Little-BB