Ever wondered why it costs more to get your pet groomed than to have your hair cut? Wonder no more

It must be a little wearing to hear the same tired comments day after day.

For example, doctors must get sick of people saying “I googled my symptoms and I’m sure I’m dying”, tall people are probably fed up with being asked “What’s the weather like up there?” and”Donald Trump must surely have had enough of hearing “No, Mr. President, it’s spelled D.O.N.A.L.D.”

This is probably why one pet groomer reached the end of their tether about being asked why their services cost more than a haircut for a human. Reddit user MishMashed shared the evidence, in the form of this very revealing poster.



In case that’s not clear, this is what it says:

Top Ten Reasons Why It Costs More To Get Your Pet Groomed Than Your Own Hair Cut 10. Your hairdresser doesn’t wash and clean your rear end. 9. You don’t go eight weeks without washing or brushing your hair. 8. Your hairdresser doesn’t give you a sanitary trim. 7. Your hairdresser doesn’t clean your ears. 6. Your hairdresser doesn’t remove the boogers from your eyes. 5. You sit still for your hairdresser. 4. Your haircut doesn’t include a manicure or pedicure. 3. Your hairdresser only washes and cuts the hair on your head. 2. You don’t bite or scratch your hairdresser. 1. The likelihood of you pooping on your hairdresser is pretty slim.

There are some very good points there, we have to admit, but Redditors still raised some concerns.

1.

The use of the word slim is a bit concerning as well. Should probably be never.

Aussie18-1998

2.

You don’t go 8 weeks without washing or brushing your hair? Some reddit stories have me questioning this one.

cryobyjorne

3.

‘Your hairdresser doesn’t wash and clean your rear end.’ When my mom was my barber, yes she did!

JockBbcboy

4.

I actually did bite my barber when I got my first haircut at three. I don’t remember it, but apparently she tried to move my head, put a finger in my mouth on accident, and I just chomped down.

OliveOil19

5.

Clearly they have never cut my hair before. Reasons 1-7.

mornfromquarksbar

6.

Well joke’s on them, I poop on my hairdresser all the time.

igotmyliverpierced

7.

Lol my hair cuts cost more than grooming my dog but I have like 18 inches of hair and she’s got one so ya know.

mentoscubing

brewmastermonk suggested another reason to add to the original 10.

We also don’t have anal glands. I used to wash dogs. It sucks.



nybbas was fully behind the professionals.

I bought clippers after paying 100 bucks to get my 60lb dog groomed. 5 hours of annoying as fuck work later, I decided my money is well spent with the groomer.

