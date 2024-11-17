Animals dogs

These vets impersonating their canine patients will have your tail wagging

David Harris. Updated November 17th, 2024

As all dog owners know, different breeds of dogs have very different temperaments. From the docile, loving labrador to the feisty, snappy chihuahua, our four legged friends display the full gamut of personality traits.

There are few better experts in the field of canine psychology than people who work as vets or veterinary nurses. They get to see the behaviour of different breeds of dog up close (sometimes too close) every day.

So this wonderfully funny TikTok by @scareprank.uk44 feels very authentic as it shows veterinarians impersonating the behaviour of their patients as they’re examined in a clinical setting.

It was shared by eve on Twitter and has clocked up over 3 million views.

Hugely entertaining! Others agreed…

Can you argue with this?

Source eveforamerica Image Screengrab