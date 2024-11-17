These vets impersonating their canine patients will have your tail wagging

Animals dogs

As all dog owners know, different breeds of dogs have very different temperaments. From the docile, loving labrador to the feisty, snappy chihuahua, our four legged friends display the full gamut of personality traits.

There are few better experts in the field of canine psychology than people who work as vets or veterinary nurses. They get to see the behaviour of different breeds of dog up close (sometimes too close) every day.

So this wonderfully funny TikTok by @scareprank.uk44 feels very authentic as it shows veterinarians impersonating the behaviour of their patients as they’re examined in a clinical setting.

It was shared by eve on Twitter and has clocked up over 3 million views.

Veterinarians impersonating their patients. omg…the HUSKY Which is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/084mkNOmFc — eve (@eveforamerica) October 29, 2024

Hugely entertaining! Others agreed…

1.

I have two huskies. So true!!! pic.twitter.com/pu2hLzdHIr — Finnegan McCool (@BCPatriot73) October 29, 2024

2.

I can't pick which one was my favorite, but this is definitely my favorite video of the week!!! — Deb Loves to Cook HEALTHY (but delicious) Food (@DebRuiz319) October 30, 2024

3.

They almost didn't need to put the breeds up — The Expert Layman (@Theexpertlayman) October 29, 2024

4.

This is absolutely hilarious!!! So true as a Chihuahua owner… — El Hombrey (@EHombrey82472) October 30, 2024

5.

Standard Poodle.

The ladies had me cracking up the whole time. — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) October 29, 2024

6.

You have never heard a scream like a pug getting its nails clipped! https://t.co/nzYgBZIpne — Riley/A Dog's Life (@adogslifeTO) October 30, 2024

7.

8.

This is so dumb that it’s funny and I don’t even like dogs https://t.co/uxic2dipCQ — Jenny ✨ (@junimojen) October 30, 2024

9.

THIS is hilarious!! — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) October 30, 2024

10.

Haha I knew this would be about a pug getting their nails trimmed…it is a whole phenomenon- this pug owner can confirm. And it takes a SPECIAL person to own a Boston- they are so FULL OF BEANS! We are the most patient ppl on the planet haha — Robyn Michaud, M.Ed. (@GiwedinAnangKwe) October 30, 2024

Can you argue with this?

This right here is what the Internet is made for https://t.co/HSUx4DW7zm — History Rage Podcast (@HistoryRage) October 30, 2024

