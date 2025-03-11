‘What’s a lucky, one in a million thing you did that you could never repeat?’ – 21 gobsmacking one-offs

Life luck r/AskUK

Have you ever accidentally done something that completely wowed everyone who happened to be standing close by and made you seem incredibly cool?

No, us neither.

But it turns out there are a whole bunch of people a lot luckier than us (tell us something we don’t know) after Redditor GargaryGarygar asked the following question: ‘What is a lucky, one in a million thing you did that you could never repeat?’ and followed it up with a nifty little example of their own.

‘When I was a student about 25 years ago, I was in the kitchen making myself a brew when one of my housemate’s friends came round to meet her so they could walk to the Campus together. She was a bit early, so I asked if she wanted a cup of tea, which she did. ‘I put the cup down and walked over to the tea bags on the other side of the kitchen (probably about 12 feet away) and for some reason threw one over my shoulder in the direction of her mug. ‘When I turned round I quickly scanned the floor and kitchen top and couldn’t see the teabag anywhere, I also noticed my housemate’s friend had a surprised look on her face. As I walked to the mug I saw the tea bag had landed perfectly in the mug!’

Some epic tea bagging right there! And these people had some similar stories to tell (spoiler alert – they are not all about tea bags).

1.

‘When I was a teenager and yo-yo’s made a bit of a comeback I was using one in my living room. I threw it out in front of me and the string snapped, the yo-yo sailed across the room, missed my mums head by about an inch, bounced off the wall behind her and landed straight in the bin.’

–RainbowPenguin1000

2.

‘One time at work, I tossed a pen across the office when my colleague wasn’t paying attention. It sailed about 30 feet and landed right in his hand like he was about to use it. Both in complete shock.’

–Jam__Hands

3.

‘Sorting out the suit hire for my wedding at Moss Bros a decade ago, stood there at the till with my wife. The till computer locked up.

‘Store clerk: ‘I’m sorry, this happens all the time.’ Wife: ‘You should ask him’ – gestures at me – ‘he’s good with computers’ Me: Does Jedi hand wave over till Till: Responds

‘Store clerk looks up at me, clearly confused. I just smile back. Only when we left the store did my wife turn to me laughing and say ‘How weird was that?!’.

–CanaryWundaboy

4.

‘I’ve never been particularly sporty, so when a friend I was staying with wanted to play cricket in the road, I found my place to ‘field’ by leaning on a tree in view of the batter.

‘One particular hit, the batter managed to hit it straight at my face, but I instinctively raised my hand to my face in defence, and perfectly caught the ball before I’d even realised what had happened.’

–Quiffco

5.

‘Lived in an old cottage which filled up with mice every winter and my partner at the time didn’t like killing them so we were live trapping and releasing them.

‘One of the traps was in a kitchen cupboard and I noticed a mouse in it so I went to lift the trap out to release it, fumbled the trap and accidentally released the mouse. It jumped down into the cupboard then ran off the edge and fell into our pets water bowl which our ginger tom was sat drinking out of. Inevitable things happened and the mouse didn’t have to worry about getting dry.’

–bothydweller72

6.

‘There’s a single toilet block in Chiswick on the green, which is for use by bus drivers (it’s at a terminus). I’d had a few drinks, had left the pub and needed a wee, so as I walked past I thought I’d try it to see if it was open. It wasn’t.

‘So, being a little tipsy, I thought, ‘I bet I can guess it’ and just tapped 5 random numbers into the keypad. It unlocked. Even straight after doing it, I couldn’t remember which numbers I put in as it was just random.

‘The toilet itself was so disgustingly minging I didn’t use it in the end and went back to the pub. Seriously, bus drivers, clean your toilets!’

–Aggravating-Desk4004

7.

‘Not quite one in a million because it happens every now and then, but still kind of lucky or good timing. When out walking the dogs early morning, around sunrise time, I stopped as the dogs were having a sniff around.

‘To fill the time and entertain myself a bit, in an exaggerated fashion, I pointed at the streetlight we were stood near and it turned off. Really made me chuckle, as though I had magic powers.’

–Aggressive-Fee-6399

8.

‘In McDonalds queue one time (before screen ordering) guy in front turned around with four coffees balanced on top of each other. Top one fell off in front of me.

‘I dropped into a squat, bopped it upright with my right hand before it hit the floor, caught it with my left, and put it back on top of the other coffees before his first ‘Fuuu…’ was out of his mouth. I heard ‘Didja see that?! He CAUGHT the COFFEE'” in awestruck tones behind me. Basically a ninja. I’d probably herniate myself if it tried nowadays.’

–sunheadeddeity

9.

‘I was on my lunch break at work just taking a walk outside around the building. There were some arsehole kids throwing water balloons around and at people in the street. They tried to throw one at me, but it didn’t break and just bounced on the floor at my feet.

‘By the time I’d picked it up, they were running far down the street, but in a scene reminiscent from Crocodile Dundee, when Mick threw the can of tinned food at the mugger from a great distance and knocked him out, I used all my anger and strength to launch the balloon at the kids from what felt like miles away and it hit one of the kids straight in the middle of the back and exploded. I felt like a million dollars.’

–CryptographerNo7894

10.

‘When I was 15 I was staying at my brothers and asked him for a hairbrush. I started talking to his mate and out of the corner of my eye somehow saw my brother hurled his brush at me. Without even turning my head to look, I caught it before it hit the side of my head and carried on talking while everyone else gawped in amazement.’

–Imaginary_Desk_