‘What minor injustices still live rent free in your head?’ – 22 unfair situations that have still got people proper fuming

Life r/AskUK

There are plenty of injustices in the world, some of which are very big, but, if we’re lucky, we aren’t usually on the receiving end of them. However, there are also a lot of small, everyday ones, that do happen to us, and which, judging by the responses to this question, we find very hard to let of. User jaguar90 asked this on the AskUK subreddit:

‘What minor injustices still live rent free in your head?’

And received lots of answers from people who are still tenderly nursing a grudge. They’re not all pub quizzes. Just quite a few of them …

1.

‘I kicked a boy who had me held up against the wall on the playground when I was 6. I was scared and crying, and I couldn’t get away he was pinning me too tightly. So I kicked him in the shins.

‘Apparently I should have waited it out, until the bell rang or a teacher came along. No. Fuck you, I wish I’d kicked him in the balls.’

–Bethlizardbreath

2.

‘When I was in year 6 of primary school EVERYONE got to make a salt dough Christmas decoration apart from me and Joseph. I’m 43.’

–sausagemouse

3.

‘The time my team was in a tie-breaker for a quiz. Final question: What is the modern equivalent of the word ‘Daguerrotype’?

‘We answered correctly: Photograph.

‘Enemy team: Photography…

‘They were wrong, by one letter – but they won three hundred quid. Quizmaster evidently going by some encyclopaedia or dictionary. I’m still gnashing!’

–skaterbrain

4.

‘Free Radio used to run a morning quiz, 10 questions in 60 seconds, win a grand. Last question was about Cheryl Fernandez-Versini. What was her name before she got married? I said Cole, thinking they meant before she became Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, no. The answer they wanted was Tweedy. If they’d said ‘maiden’ name…’

–Streamliner85

5.

‘I had a similar experience in a pub quiz once.

‘Question: Who invaded Britain in 55 BC?

‘Me: Julius Caesar.

‘Quizmaster: No, it was the Romans.’

–ZaryOak

6.

‘When i was 7 at primary school, we had to say prayers before we ate lunch. Two lads decided to talk during prayers, and the headmaster got up and demanded to know who was talking. They both pointed at me and the head decided that was good enough to make me pick up litter throughout the lunch break for talking to myself. I’m in my 40’s now and still think about it.’

–Icantspellforship

7.

‘At my tai chi class, I’d missed a week because I was away, and they’d all learned the next move without me. I came back and couldn’t do the move and the deputy teacher had a big go at me for not practicing even though I practice more than anyone else there, among the students anyway.

‘Screw you, Sue.’

–JonnotheMackem

8.

‘In Year 6 (2006) we got to go to the very new and flashy IT suite and we were tasked with working in pairs and finding a news story online and rewriting it. The best one was to win a bar of chocolate. Everyone else did really depressing stories about someone getting hurt in an accident or whatever. Me and my friend chose to write about a skydiving granny. It was hilarious and we won.

‘Never got the chocolate bar. Mrs Churchill, I’ll be coming back to collect it soon, with 19 years interest, thank you.’

–andromeda_starr

9.

‘School photo day when I was about 7. I told my Mum everyone was allowed to wear their summer uniform (red checked pinafores etc.) and she didn’t believe me. I’m the only mug in a grey pinafore and it’s immortalised in a group photo forever. I still mention it to her 30 years later. Cheers Mum.’

–satrialesporkstore1

10.

‘When I worked in McDonald’s a customer gave me a tenner but was adamant it was a £20 note when I gave them the change. The manager got involved and counted my till and found I was correct, but still gave me into trouble for wasting time and for him having to take my till off to count.

‘So the next time it happened, because I didn’t get into trouble or waste anyone’s time, I just agreed with the customer and gave them the extra £10 change. Then that day my till was down and I got into trouble! Second time was absolutely my fault, but I was 16 and hated being shouted at.’

–waterfall_hill

11.

‘I got in trouble at primary school for copying the person next to me. What was I copying? A sentence that was written on the board (I needed glasses but didn’t know at the time). What was the class? Handwriting Yes. I got in trouble for copying in a handwriting class.’

–bearchr01