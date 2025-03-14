US donald trump

Trump claimed he ‘invaded Los Angeles’ to get the water flowing, and it might be time for another ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’ test

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 14th, 2025

So much has happened under Donald Trump‘s second administration that it feels as though he’s been back for seven months, rather than seven weeks. But if you cast your mind back, past his and Elon Musk‘s Tesla ad, him and JD Vance yelling at President Zelenskyy, and even before he referred to himself as a king, you may remember the controversial California water release.

In February, trying to prove a point he’d repeatedly made about getting more water to fight the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Trump ordered the army corps to open two reservoirs in the San Joaquin valley, wasting billions of gallons of water that was being held in reserve for use in the dry, hot summer months.

It’s worth mentioning that, at the time, he claimed the water came from Canada, and implied that he had personally turned the tap.

What’s more, the water didn’t reach Los Angeles – and threatened to cause flooding in the Central valley area, before local experts persuaded the government to close the reservoirs again to prevent it reaching a critical point.

Those facts are very different to the picture painted by the President on Thursday, when his ever-expanding story reached new heights of absurdity. Listen to what he said.

Would it hurt someone to say “Donald Trump, meet reality. Reality, meet Donald Trump” just once? The two don’t seem to have even a passing acquaintance.

Much facepalming followed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2