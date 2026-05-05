Reform UK’s vile threat to put asylum-seeker detention centres in Green-run areas is pure, petty Trumpism in action – 21 full-throated objections

Politics Reform UK

In their effort to be more Trump, the Reform Party is copying his petty policy of punishing areas that don’t vote for him.

In Trump’s case, he has pulled funding from Democratic states and from bodies that are statistically more likely to help people in Dem areas. Reform hasn’t announced that policy yet, but they have vowed to build detention centres to hold asylum seekers they deem to be ‘illegal’, prior to mass deportation.

Here’s how that would work.

If you vote Reform you will not have an illegal migrant deportation facility in your area. We will hold migrants awaiting deportation in constituencies that vote Green instead. You get what you vote for. pic.twitter.com/voDsRi6uh8 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2026

Today we announce a new policy: In order to deport all illegal migrants in Britain, Reform will need to detain tens of thousands at a time. Migrants will not be able to leave these detention centres, and each will be held there a couple of weeks before being deported. So… — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) May 3, 2026

Here’s the first problem.

Reform are saying that they're going to put migrants in concentration camps. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 4, 2026

And here’s the second.

Nigel Farage has committed prosecutable election offences with this video under the Representation of the People Act 1983. The Act prohibits inducing voters through the threat of “temporal injury”, which includes material disadvantage such as the targeted imposition of… https://t.co/tpIWSMorUr — Sam (@SamCKx) May 4, 2026

Much like their hero, Trump, we don’t expect Reform to be held to account by anybody with the power to make them face any consequences, but tweeters weren’t afraid to call them out.

1.

Election Campaign Latest:

Announce something unbelievably petty to stir up outrage while delighting the dregs of society, knowing that it is utterly unworkable and could never be implemented. pic.twitter.com/a8jagnvXzg — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 4, 2026

2.

"Vote Reform… or else."

UK voters don't like bullies. https://t.co/f6nvjlKlJy — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 4, 2026

3.

In retaliation the Greens have said they will put financial irregularities and tax evasion detention centres in Reform council areas. pic.twitter.com/qr7kqXnpKn — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) May 4, 2026

4.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit caused the small boats crisis. Now he's exploiting it to stir up division instead of putting forward proper solutions. What a charlatan. https://t.co/digN5tBZBz — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) May 4, 2026

5.

Vile man

Vile policies

Vile people https://t.co/iJPGiVBdJT — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) May 4, 2026

6.

Wow. Utterly utterly disgusting. — Prof Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) May 4, 2026

7.

When the Greens win we’ll paint all zebra crossings with Pride rainbows and ban all milk except oat milk in all areas with a Reform council or MP. https://t.co/JOrrBn5qnu — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) May 4, 2026

8.

Another significant evolution in Reform's style of politics. Its proposed internment camps will only be built in parts of the country that vote for its rivals. This is a new departure for UK politics: rejecting the idea of PM-for-all and instead a new partisan style. https://t.co/cV4bTzzoeV — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) May 4, 2026

9.

If the choice is between having a detention centre and a Reform MP in your area, I expect detention centres may be about to surge in popularity. — Brendan May (@bmay) May 4, 2026

10.

What stage of state disintegration is it when potential parties of government start threatening to punish voters for not supporting them? https://t.co/IBT7u99PqO — Ewan Gibbs (@ewangibbs) May 4, 2026

11.