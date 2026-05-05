Politics Reform UK

Reform UK’s vile threat to put asylum-seeker detention centres in Green-run areas is pure, petty Trumpism in action – 21 full-throated objections

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 5th, 2026

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In their effort to be more Trump, the Reform Party is copying his petty policy of punishing areas that don’t vote for him.

In Trump’s case, he has pulled funding from Democratic states and from bodies that are statistically more likely to help people in Dem areas. Reform hasn’t announced that policy yet, but they have vowed to build detention centres to hold asylum seekers they deem to be ‘illegal’, prior to mass deportation.

Here’s how that would work.

Here’s the first problem.

And here’s the second.

Much like their hero, Trump, we don’t expect Reform to be held to account by anybody with the power to make them face any consequences, but tweeters weren’t afraid to call them out.

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