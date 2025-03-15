‘What single thing would you like to ban immediately?’ – 23 everyday annoyances that can get straight in the bin

Life r/AskUK

The world is full of annoyances, irritations and exasperations, but is there one single that gets your goat so completely you wish it could be outlawed right this instant, never to return? They’ve been discussing this on the AskUK subreddit after user Woody-Pieface asked ‘What single thing would you like to ban immediately?‘ and offered their own example:

For me, it’s glitter. What utterly pointless, polluting , unnecessary rubbish. Nothing would be made worse without it.

And it turns out there are plenty of people out there with things they find utterly intolerable and want rid of right now, like these…

1.

‘Monthly subscriptions to access features on hardware that you’ve purchased.’

–D1789

2.

‘Labels on things that leave a sticky mark when you try to remove them.’

–Prize-Piano2146

3.

‘Those food packets with the incredibly thin plastic seal that’s held on by far too much glue, so when you try to open it only the tiny strip round the edge comes off and you have to go find something pointy to break it with. I just wanted my sausages, I’m not here to solve a puzzle.’

–Dydey

4.

‘People who leave their dogs poo in a little plastic bag hanging off a tree. It’s really unnecessary.’

–jimbo8083

5.

‘Plastic grass. Awful for the environment, awful for biodiversity/creatures, just awful in general.’

–UnIntelligent-Idea

6.

‘Only that one very specific thing? Anyone playing anything on loud speaker in public.’

–VolcanicBear

7.

‘Breeding pugs / dachshunds / bulldogs. Poor deformed sods, stop making them exist.’

–ShankSpencer

8.

‘Public firework sales. No need. Get rid.’

–ShankSpencer

9.

‘Contracted price increases. Why should the price for a service increase every year? It’s BS… What happened to promoting loyalty where prices went down over long terms!’

–Savage_Tech

10.

‘Those silly new screw top lids that don’t come off properly and get all up in ya face when you drink out the bottle.’

–Prize-Piano2146

11.

‘Spitting on the ground when walking around in public. it’s disgusting.’

–ikeafannypack

12.