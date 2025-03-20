US donald trump

We hold this truth to be self-evident – Donald Trump in no way has the original Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 20th, 2025

Just days after it was reported that Donald Trump had requested the Declaration of Independence be moved to the Oval Office, the White House posted this –

There was even footage of Trump showing the priceless document that recorded the birth of the U.S.A. to Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham, who was suitably impressed.

The only problem with that is that the actual Declaration of Independence is heavily faded and discoloured, and – we presume – on display in a special protective container at the National Archives.

Because Trump either believes or is trying to make others believe that he has the original in the White House, we don’t yet know anything about his copy, such as when or where it was made.

The internet had some thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

