We hold this truth to be self-evident – Donald Trump in no way has the original Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office

Just days after it was reported that Donald Trump had requested the Declaration of Independence be moved to the Oval Office, the White House posted this –

The Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/a6ircUPmsu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2025

There was even footage of Trump showing the priceless document that recorded the birth of the U.S.A. to Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham, who was suitably impressed.

Trump: They said we have to do something like drapes because the light eventually affects it. It’s very cool. Ingraham: Oh my god pic.twitter.com/HI7OYUMG64 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

The only problem with that is that the actual Declaration of Independence is heavily faded and discoloured, and – we presume – on display in a special protective container at the National Archives.

Because Trump either believes or is trying to make others believe that he has the original in the White House, we don’t yet know anything about his copy, such as when or where it was made.

The internet had some thoughts.

That. Is. Not. An. Original. He is an imbecile at a level impossible to measure. https://t.co/rbmjF83lsp — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 19, 2025

Wait hold up is Trump really playing it off like that’s the real Declaration of Independence that they let him hang up in the Oval Office https://t.co/lzwAzsK9Ea — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 19, 2025

When the Declaration of Independence is hanging next to a map of the Gulf of America, you're not in the white house, you're in a nut house. pic.twitter.com/IHTjXjvWc8 — Zero Dark Twenty-Nine ️ (@herotimeszero) March 18, 2025

Anyone else find it ironic that Trump requested a copy of the Declaration of Independence for the Oval Office when he has become the very reason it was written in 1776? — Chris Rilling (@tokitaeII) March 18, 2025

Grok calls bullshit on Fancy Donny the Coward… pic.twitter.com/xIT5gxjmr3 — November Witch (@witch_november) March 19, 2025

The Constitution is also there, in the master bathroom, on a roll next to his giant gold toilet https://t.co/XXdSz1Hzkz — Biscuits (@drunkandcoding) March 19, 2025

I know the curtain is to protect it from light damage but the metaphor couldn’t be more perfect. https://t.co/C6QTXAA8AL — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 18, 2025

He picked that shit up at the gift shop for $14 and Ingraham is amazed. https://t.co/w5lTlavZRQ — Brandon Revels (@BaconMosaic) March 19, 2025

