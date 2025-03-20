People have been sharing the subtle signs a house is middle class – 16 low-level luxuries

Life class

When you have it good, it can be easy to take your circumstances for granted. In fact, you may be oblivious to how you’re flaunting signs of your plush lifestyle.

However people who aren’t as well off will have noticed immediately. In fact, they’ll have picked up on subtle – and not so subtle – signs of wealth that may have passed middle class people by.

To give you an example, Guilty666 threw this question out to the folks over at r/AskReddit:

What small things do poor people notice in middle class houses that middle class people have no idea marks them as middle class?

If you recognise any of these replies, you’re doing okay for yourself…

1.

‘Growing up, I always thought my friends that “had stairs” (AKA a two story single family home) were RICH rich honey! Y’all got two whole floors?! It’s like a house on top of a house!’

-sun_set22

2.

‘Name brand snacks. Never had handi snacks, gushers, hi-c, lunchables, etc. as a kid. I love that I can afford them now that I’m 38.’

-_kiss_my_grits_

3.

‘They own it.’

-ratmoon25

4.

‘Stuff gets fixed when broken ‘

-Ewggggg

5.

‘Kids having their own room’

-Serious-Day5968

6.

‘The big pantries behind an actual door that are just full of food.’

-Pleasant_Yoghurt3915

7.

‘The door bell that goes bing bong bong bing. Bong bong bing bong.’

-M0T0V3L0

8.