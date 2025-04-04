Donald Trump’s been showing off his $5m ‘gold card’ visa like a poorly spelled Willy Wonka – 17 top dollar responses

US donald trump

Donald Trump took time out from wrecking the world’s economy to show off his newest wheeze, a $5m ‘gold card’ immigration visa that he says will offer wealthy buyers permanent residency in the US and a path to citizenship.

It’s fair to say he’s more excited about it than you are. In fact, he looks more excited than anyone as he showed one off to reporters aboard Air Force One like a modern day Willy Wonka, except spelled differently.

Trump holding up a gold card with his face on it: For $5 million, this can be yours pic.twitter.com/aJtjn077Mc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2025

And you don’t have to spend $5m to enjoy all these entirely on-point responses.

1.

willy wonka ass presidency https://t.co/lhYkUSlEuI — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 3, 2025

2.

Even Nigerian princes are like, ‘Damn, that’s a bold scam.’ https://t.co/FlGxRm6Xij — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 3, 2025

3.

Trump out here selling Pokémon cards of himself while the economy crumbles under his second term. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 3, 2025

4.

5.

Russian agents right now: https://t.co/7dzAYmdSfw pic.twitter.com/Cm27jDiVEF — I Smoked The Tariffs But I Didnt Smoke The Economy (@BlackKnight10k) April 4, 2025

6.

the catholic church during the 16th century for some reason making people pay their way to heaven: — no context veep (@nocontextvp) April 4, 2025

7.

Trump shows journalists a gold card featuring his face: “For $5 million this could be yours” He does this on the very day the market wipes out $2.6 trillion in value,while millions of Americans fear for their jobs amid a looming recession. So out of touchpic.twitter.com/ZpFZP4PK6n — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 3, 2025

8.