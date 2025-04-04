Mark Carney just offered to take Trump’s seat at the global grown-ups table and we’d love to see his blood pressure watching this

US canada donald trump mark carney

Back in the White House for three months now, Donald Trump’s second term strategy can be basically summed up as ‘making enemies and irritating people’.

So much so that there’s a looming vacancy for ‘leader of the free world’ – or something like it – and Canada’s newly-installed prime minister Mark Carney is up for it. He’s really up for it.

And we mention it not just because it’s a nailed-on sign of where we are right now, but also because we’d love to see Trump’s blood pressure as he watches it.

Carney: The global economy is fundamentally different today than it was yesterday. The system of global trade anchored on the United States.. is over. Our old relationship of steadily deepening integration with the United States is over. The 80 year period when the United States… pic.twitter.com/Lc6J7ZYMEF — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2025

And while it was aimed as much as people (voters) inside Canada as out of it, it still generated all sorts of love around the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: “If the United States no longer wants to lead, Canada will.” This is what real leadership looks like. pic.twitter.com/CnydnfasXB — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 3, 2025

It is stunning to hear our closest ally say this:

“The 80 year period when the United States embraced the mantle of global economic leadership, when it forged alliances rooted in trust and open respect, and championed the free and open exchange of goods and services, is over.” https://t.co/snVvpYFAPH — Delaney Corcoran (@del_corcoran) April 3, 2025

I get people liked to dunk on Trudeau, but this is an economist and former central bank governor saying this. He understands what’s going on. https://t.co/XMDWjZKIql — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 3, 2025

Mark Carney, you clever bastard. https://t.co/t62dK8HynE — Jonathan MS Pearce (@ATipplingPhilo) April 3, 2025

What a huge opportunity America is fumbling right now. I can’t believe all the work we’ve done for nothing. — Lucas Bean (@Luke360) April 3, 2025

Hot take:

Can we make the USA the 11th Canadian Province and live by their laws? — Ravavyr (@ravavyr) April 3, 2025

Right now, Carney and Zelensky are the two top leaders the world needs. https://t.co/f6min5c6EW — Brexit Bin #BrexitHasFailed (@BrexitBin) April 3, 2025

To conclude …

BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says that if America doesn’t want to lead anymore, Canada will take that role. pic.twitter.com/uo72tjUACC — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 3, 2025

