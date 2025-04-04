US canada donald trump mark carney

Mark Carney just offered to take Trump’s seat at the global grown-ups table and we’d love to see his blood pressure watching this

John Plunkett. Updated April 4th, 2025

Back in the White House for three months now, Donald Trump’s second term strategy can be basically summed up as ‘making enemies and irritating people’.

So much so that there’s a looming vacancy for ‘leader of the free world’ – or something like it – and Canada’s newly-installed prime minister Mark Carney is up for it. He’s really up for it.

And we mention it not just because it’s a nailed-on sign of where we are right now, but also because we’d love to see Trump’s blood pressure as he watches it.

And while it was aimed as much as people (voters) inside Canada as out of it, it still generated all sorts of love around the world.

To conclude …

