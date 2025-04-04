US donald trump economist

The Economist’s front page totally nails what Donald Trump’s just done to the US – and the world

John Plunkett. Updated April 4th, 2025

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ has been and gone and the president’s love of tariffs has proved just as cataclysmic as people who understand this sort of thing (so not Trump) had predicted.

While stock markets tumble around the world and the very real prospect of a generational global recession looms over the horizon, no-one summed it up better than the Economist.

‘Donald Trump has committed the most profound, harmful, and unnecessary economic error in the modern era. Almost everything he said—on history, economics and the technicalities of trade—was utterly deluded.’

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full.


Nailed it!

And the furious responses it prompted from Magas everywhere (presumably not subscribers) made it even better.

Well, let’s see how that goes.

