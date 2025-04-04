The Economist’s front page totally nails what Donald Trump’s just done to the US – and the world

US donald trump economist

Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ has been and gone and the president’s love of tariffs has proved just as cataclysmic as people who understand this sort of thing (so not Trump) had predicted.

While stock markets tumble around the world and the very real prospect of a generational global recession looms over the horizon, no-one summed it up better than the Economist.

Donald Trump has committed the most profound, harmful and unnecessary economic error in the modern era. Almost everything he said—on history, economics and the technicalities of trade—was utterly deluded https://t.co/AU4XjT1mpT pic.twitter.com/2a8G4JP3Et — The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 3, 2025

‘Donald Trump has committed the most profound, harmful, and unnecessary economic error in the modern era. Almost everything he said—on history, economics and the technicalities of trade—was utterly deluded.’

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full.



Nailed it!

It’s sabotage meant to wreck America as an economic and every other kind of global power. It’s time to accept that fact. https://t.co/OJ5Yk5Nkh2 — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) April 3, 2025

And the furious responses it prompted from Magas everywhere (presumably not subscribers) made it even better.

imagine writing for a magazine called The Economist and still not understanding: – comparative advantage

– leverage

– negotiation

– or why Americans are tired of being a bargain bin for global supply chains — stepfanie tyler (@wildbarestepf) April 3, 2025

Save some digital ink and just say this “Anything Trump does is bad. If others do it, no problem”. There – saved you many many many articles. — The Old Guitarist (@guernicapic) April 3, 2025

Not sure if you’ve noticed but the “experts” have been running things the last few decades and we are now trillions in debt. You have no idea what you’re talking about. Maybe it’s time to admit that. — JayViper (@JayViperTV) April 3, 2025

Well, let’s see how that goes.

READ MORE

Follow @TheEconomist here (full disclosure,not a phrase we use too often).

READ MORE

21 sceptical responses to Trump insisting his tariffs are like surgery that will cause the stock markets to ‘boom’

Source @TheEconomist