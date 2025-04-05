23 funniest and most totally on-point things people are saying about Donald Trump right now

US donald trump

Hard to believe we know, but it’s not even been three months since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Imagine what it’s going to be like after another three years (and nine months). Actually, scrap that, we’ve got a weekend to get through.

But before we start stockpiling tinned foods, here are the 23 funniest and most totally on-point things people are saying about the American president right now.

1.

JUST IN: After Trump’s tariffs wiped more than $2.5 trillion off U.S. stock markets in less than a day, Liz Truss has awarded Donald Trump with the Golden Lettuce — the highest honor in reckless economic policy. pic.twitter.com/xjoRg7aCKS — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) April 3, 2025

2.

Hint for Americans: He wasn’t a great businessman, it was just a TV show, he wasn’t worth billions, he lied about his worth, he is not a great deal maker, a ghost writer wrote the book, he inherited 400 million and lost it all, he bankrupted 6 businesses, he cheated stockholders — David Doak (@SouthPoint1000) April 4, 2025

3.

4.

Here he is today, deeply concerned about economic hardship caused by his tariff scheme. pic.twitter.com/a8CkyFJ9ck — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 5, 2025

5.

6.

Tell me again why we’re letting a 78 year old, legit smelly, odorous, frail, loser old man who bankrupted a CASINO bankrupt the country? Congress? Any answers? — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) April 5, 2025

7.

I just realized we haven’t really heard from Elon for multiple days now. — Gayest Tone (@gayest_tone) April 4, 2025

8.

Imagine still believing this clueless buffoon knows what he’s doing and is playing 4D chess. pic.twitter.com/ZULzyzEiEX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 4, 2025

9.

“Uh oh… Trump’s making history”: he’s the 1st president since the S&P 500 was created in 1957 to inherit a bull market & turn in a loss of at least 5% at this point in his presidency. This isn’t like other early declines. Trump took a bull & is turning it into a bear. pic.twitter.com/q0zcVASHam — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 4, 2025

10.

And it will be about now that @elonmusk realises that backing Trump was the biggest single mistake of his life, and that by helping Trump’s victory he has inflicted the consequences of his catastrophic misjudgement on the world… — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) April 4, 2025

11.

Republicans voting for Trump…twice. pic.twitter.com/R171INis9y — Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) April 4, 2025

12.