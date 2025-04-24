Trump told these wounded soldiers it was ‘pretty good” and ‘amazing they got hit, and there’s not enough facepalm in the world

US donald trump

On Wednesday, Donald Trump welcomed a number of injured former soldiers to the White House, where he gave them MAGA hats and commemorative coins.

President Trump welcomed wounded warriors into the Oval Office — American heroes who have given more than we can ever repay. Their strength humbles us. Their sacrifice defines us. They are the heart of this nation, and we will never forget what they gave for our freedom. pic.twitter.com/FMH4UMmtHM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 24, 2025

Never let it be said that the man has been overburdened with empathy, as this bizarre exchange demonstrated.

Trump to wounded soldiers: "So you guys got hit, huh? Pretty good. You got hit. Amazing." pic.twitter.com/e1UK0G0G5a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2025

It’s vying with Vance asking Zelenskyy if he’d said ‘thank you’ on the Oval Office cringe-o-meter, and the comments reflect that.

1.

Donald Trump to wounded soldiers in the Oval Office: “So you guys got hit, huh? Pretty good. You got hit. Amazing." Bruh wtf? pic.twitter.com/dGfieuPPYZ — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 23, 2025

2.

Historians are going to look back on this time and will question how this was allowed to happen twice. https://t.co/sn4FuAh0jd — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) April 23, 2025

3.

"Hey, I got hit too, took one for the country in the ear, didn't feel a thing, was it like that for you guys, did someone get a photo?" — Maxwell Black (@Coreandor) April 23, 2025

4.

Yesterday Trump is "looking forward" to attending the Popes funeral. Today it's "So you guys got hit, huh? Pretty good. You got hit. Amazing."

25th Amendment NOW! can you imagine if Biden said this? It would be on FOX on a loop. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) April 23, 2025

5.

What is wrong with him? I’m asking honestly. https://t.co/IJ85SQTA4z — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) April 23, 2025

6.

Donald Trump to wounded soldiers in the Oval Office: “So you guys got hit, huh? Pretty good. You got hit. Amazing." WTF

pic.twitter.com/jlmRwFpMen — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 23, 2025

7.

I’m old enough to remember when the “suckers and losers” five time draft dodger accepted a veteran’s Purple Heart and then said he “…always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier.” https://t.co/TDXadEiZFv — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 23, 2025

8.

He is incapable of empathy and a fucking narcissistic sociopath — aly кішка! ✙ (@mexic0la_) April 23, 2025

9.

Trump: "No one knows more on getting hit than me, I'm a master in getting hit pretty hard. They should thank me for getting hit." — Brennegar (@Spooffie) April 24, 2025

10.

Did someone tell him not to call them "suckers and losers" in public? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) April 23, 2025

11.

Trump treats wounded veterans like props and pain like spectacle. There’s no respect in that, just performative garbage. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 23, 2025

12.

He has no idea what he’s talking about. https://t.co/IHwM9uoHxj — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 23, 2025

13.

“No sir… we chopped our legs off special to see you today.” — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) April 23, 2025

14.

He sounds so disinterested and checked out. He's not even listening. It's like introducing your college roommate to your great grandfather. "Oh yeah, huh. Chemistry major. That's great. Ok. What's for lunch?" https://t.co/VQNG7GRbMG — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) April 24, 2025

15.

I’m shocked he didn’t mention his ear. https://t.co/2QOjybCrV2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 23, 2025

16.

Genuine 4 year old meeting a disabled vet for the first time https://t.co/74iScL81vJ — Sam (@tunsamtun) April 24, 2025

We’ll let a veteran have the last word.

I really despise this dipshit. https://t.co/qs8uVMX27n — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) April 24, 2025

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab