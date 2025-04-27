‘What’s a ‘normal’ thing in your country that would completely confuse someone visiting for the first time?’ – 22 international oddities

Life r/AskReddit

We’re very used to our own weirdnesses in the UK, and we have plenty, but how about the everyday peculiarities of other countries in the world? They’ve been chewing this over on the AskReddit page after user moonveil96 posed the following question:

What’s a super ‘normal’ thing in your country that would completely confuse or shock someone visiting for the first time?

And it quickly became apparent that having a lot of strange little conventions is not fully the preserve of the British.

1.

‘Leaving your car unlocked so people can escape polar bears.’

–Shytemagnet

2.

‘We have multiple levels on our the bushfire risk scale. ‘Very high’ is in the middle. The final level is ‘catastrophic’.’

–Toucan_Based_Economy

3.

‘Germany: Sundays are for silence. No mowing lawns, no working outside, no loud parties, no annoying anyone with your choices.

Sundays. Are. For. Silence. And it’s the best thing ever.’

–Grindelbart

4.

‘Quiet talking. Especially people from America (north and south) told me this. Here in Switzerland, it is considered rude to disturb others, so you’ll talk in a volume that does not bother others. Especially in public transport. And don’t you dare to talk in a cinema.’

-Unicron1982

5.

‘Specific to my state, but iguanas falling from trees in the winter.’

–barbeqdbrwniez

6.

‘Two words: Swooping Season. Not unique to our country but I’m not sure it’s as prevalent anywhere else.’

–sweet_kitty26

7.

‘Netherlands. First Monday of the month at 12pm. It’s not an air raid but it sure sounds like it.’

–ripkrustysdad

8.

‘Earthquakes, hobbit holes, the word ‘chur’ and super kind hospitality.’

–MangoDry7358

9.

‘The Midwest Goodbye. Its a long process initiated by a knee slap and a ‘Welp, I s’pose’. It has been known to last hours and if you navigate it incorrectly you’ll be labeled as rude until the day you die.’

–CaptainFartHole

10.

‘Going to the shops in bare feet is pretty common and normal. New Zealand.’

–MrsNeilPHarris

11.

‘USA – tipping. The idea that your meal costs $20 but you’re expected to leave an extra $5 just because someone brought it to you? That throws a lot of visitors off real fast.’

–equixyy