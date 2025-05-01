‘What’s something you bought as an adult because you weren’t allowed it as a child?’ – 17 purchases worth waiting for

Round Ups Ask Reddit

You can’t always get what you want, especially when you’re a child and don’t have any control over the household purse strings.

Fast forward a few decades though and it’s a different story. If you’re lucky, you’ll have enough disposable income to finally buy all those things you wanted as a child.

Reddit user bijelo123 wanted to hear how people have finally picked up these purchases, so they asked…

‘What’s something you bought as an adult because you weren’t allowed to have it as a child?’

‘When I was very little, we would go through the Sears Catalog to make our Christmas Lists. For 5 years I asked for a Crawl Thru Tunnel. I never got one. I bought my cats 2.’

-Glum-Establishment31

‘I took dance as an adult. I shared this in another comment, but when one of my older brothers was younger, he took piano and quit after a very short period of time. My dad was pissed and after that, seldomly allowed any of us to take paid lessons for anything. We’d beg, promise to stick with it, and he’d insist no. Because my brother quit piano at 6, we’d all quit whatever activity. So, I joined an amateur dance team in college, then saved up to take some dance lessons, and I’ve continued doing so ever since.’

-Kindly_Disk_56

‘Any time I’m traveling and there’s a penny press, I use it. 7 year old me is absolutely delighted every time.’

-wildhardsrosaur

‘When I was in my early 30s (25ish years ago) me and a buddy of mine were sitting around reminiscing about when we were kids and we would save all our money to buy model rockets, and how we never had enough for the really cool big ones. After a few minutes we looked at each other and said “we have money now” and the next weekend we went to the hobby store and dropped $2K between the two of us and spent the next month building every rocket we couldn’t have as kids. Once they were all built and painted, we went out the the local park that was frequently used for model rocket launches and spent the whole day sending them up. We drew a huge crowd. It was really fun, the kids at the park would run after the rockets and bring the back for us. At the end of the day we gave everything away to a bunch of the kids. It was one of the best days of my life.’

-could_use_a_snack

‘I buy my kids a lot of play-doh, and other messy things that my parents wouldn’t buy me because the house always had to be presentable in case the Queen was coming over.’

-85MonteCarloSS

‘A Lego pirate ship. Not that I wasn’t allowed, but we couldn’t afford it.’

-monochromeorc

‘My first week of college I realized that I could eat an entire loaf of garlic bread for dinner and not get in trouble.

I later learned why my mom didn’t allow me to eat an entire loaf of garlic bread for dinner.’

–E2Bonky

‘Video games. At some point in late high school I was told by my parents I was too old for video games and needed to grow out of them and focus on my studies. Jokes on them, I ended up becoming a game developer, lol.’

-CrunchyCds

