They’ve started building a UFC arena on the White House lawn, and the internet came in two-footed – 23 no-holds-barred challenges

Politics donald trump The White House ufc

It’s a little over two weeks to the UFC Freedom 250 spectacular at the White House, and therefore a little over two weeks until Donald trump turns 80, as the controversial event planned for what used to be the White House lawn will be his little birthday treat.

If The Trumpster were willing to don some orange Lycra and get stuck in with the fighting, the pay-per-view takings would fund his precious ballroom.

Construction of the arena is well under way, and photos and footage have made their way to the internet.

Feast your eyes on this hot mess.

Construction of an octagon arena has commenced on the White House lawn ahead of a UFC event marking Donald Trump's 80th birthday on 14th June. The event will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States taking place on 4th July. pic.twitter.com/p5cC2OqKMA — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 27, 2026

a look at the UFC arena going up behind the White House #IdiocracyIsADocumentary pic.twitter.com/McV85DqchA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2026

This is the most useful angle to show the scale. https://t.co/hzPnnqkIPD pic.twitter.com/FyYb8XVRcF — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) May 27, 2026

If ever there was a good time for Jackie Kennedy to come back and haunt Trump, this must surely be it.

Tweeters were appalled, and we can see their point. This is just a small sample of the online outrage at the Oval Office Idiot’s latest assault on the property itself – and the symbolic office.

1.

Look at what this feral fucking toddler has done to OUR house. pic.twitter.com/IB7Q89yBU5 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 27, 2026

2.

Remember when Obama wore a tan suit and people lost their minds? pic.twitter.com/KiLvZVLWZC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 27, 2026

3.

This administration is a total clown show. How embarrassing for us. https://t.co/5l4JJ5GTat — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 27, 2026

4.

This is what Donald Trump has done to the People's House. It's just a busted ass trash palace. pic.twitter.com/jFMOIQnyR1 — Critter (@asclepiasyriaca) May 27, 2026

5.

This would be a less tacky use of that space. pic.twitter.com/eLjJjGY3Xn — Warren (@swd2) May 27, 2026

6.

Images like this just truly remind of how intensely alive and well racism is in this country, at the highest levels. Because the same congress who was so hell bent on maintaining the status quo of the highest office in the land, and the white house tradition when Obama was in… https://t.co/LeLBTcDY2h — NYC MOTHER. (@francemothers) May 27, 2026

7.

BREAKING: Orange Demon Funcoaster nearing completion at Six Flags White House https://t.co/G2dACHH8Kw — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) May 27, 2026

8.

i don’t think we’re alive anymore reality feels like a collective gas leak now https://t.co/RKtcWPLFjW — heather 💫 (@_hxneyglow) May 27, 2026

9.

The White House used to belong to the people. So did the country. pic.twitter.com/89QOZXTA2T — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 27, 2026

10.

What a shit show pic.twitter.com/FCWQwnZaI7 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 27, 2026

11.

If the White House is safe enough for Trump to host this fucking thing, why does he need a “drone proof” ballroom? pic.twitter.com/ngTXwMjGB2 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 26, 2026

12.