Politics donald trump The White House ufc

They’ve started building a UFC arena on the White House lawn, and the internet came in two-footed – 23 no-holds-barred challenges

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 29th, 2026

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It’s a little over two weeks to the UFC Freedom 250 spectacular at the White House, and therefore a little over two weeks until Donald trump turns 80, as the controversial event planned for what used to be the White House lawn will be his little birthday treat.

If The Trumpster were willing to don some orange Lycra and get stuck in with the fighting, the pay-per-view takings would fund his precious ballroom.

Construction of the arena is well under way, and photos and footage have made their way to the internet.

Feast your eyes on this hot mess.

If ever there was a good time for Jackie Kennedy to come back and haunt Trump, this must surely be it.

Tweeters were appalled, and we can see their point. This is just a small sample of the online outrage at the Oval Office Idiot’s latest assault on the property itself – and the symbolic office.

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