Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funny stuff that caught our eye in the past week. Naturally, the heatwave crept in there, as did a little bit of politics, a hot meme, and a few puns.

We hope you find something to make you you laugh.

1.

Finishing the dishes and seeing the one pot left on the stove that I forgot: pic.twitter.com/tsiqgVs15Z — Ayômîde 🧢 (@Haryormdey4u) May 27, 2026

2.

robert pattinson in every damn movie pic.twitter.com/uo4WSpXcT5 — r. 🍦 (suicidal) (@irobatzy) May 27, 2026

3.

Glass is a poor choice for slippers. Doesn’t breathe. Terrible traction when dancing with princes. — Annie Hatfield (@AnneHatfieldVO) May 28, 2026

4.

Gluing a microchip and an LED light to a hair clip, saying it “tracks your hair” and selling it to Grimes for $11,000 — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) May 29, 2026

5.

I’m like the opposite of AI. It took me over half an hour to write a simple email, and I didn’t consume a single drop of water all day. — Wholesome Side of (@itsme_urstruly) May 27, 2026

6.

Thought of a new sentence that uses every letter of the alphabet: "My made up word: Bicfghjklnqvwzst." — lewis (@Lewiswbt1) May 27, 2026

7.

Autocorrect knew I wanted to spell Motörhead, but insisted I wanted to say what the duck. — Larry’s Twin 99 (@LarrysTwin99) May 28, 2026

8.

The great British heatwave is underway. The supermarket is packed. The sausage aisle is busier than a nightclub on New Year’s Eve. One man has no top on. A woman just said “How about some kebabs on sticks? Will they do?” A chap just muttered “mustn’t forget coleslaw”. Someone… — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) May 22, 2026

9.

"Maybe if I come back in literally 3 seconds the glass in this window will have been removed”

– flies — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) May 26, 2026

10.

[Watching Aquaman with my new girlfriend] ME: *leans in* there's a lot of Sea G I in this movie Sharon lol HER: Get out. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) May 26, 2026

11.

When you're on your eighth "Damn that's crazy!" And they are still telling you their story! pic.twitter.com/N16sbVJkIp — Jim Corbridge (@MrBonMot) May 28, 2026

12.