Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated May 29th, 2026

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Hello and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funny stuff that caught our eye in the past week. Naturally, the heatwave crept in there, as did a little bit of politics, a hot meme, and a few puns.

We hope you find something to make you you laugh.

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