Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for making the Lincoln Memorial ‘horrible’ – 17 clapbacks that deserve a monument of their own

Politics donald trump joe biden lincoln memorial

When Donald Trump blames Joe Biden for something, his fan base eats it up. It doesn’t matter if it is actually Biden’s fault, or even if it is scientifically possible.

If something bad happened, Trump says it’s Biden’s fault. Then Magas around the country pat themselves on the back for thinking they’ve elected a viable solution to all of Americas troubles.

This approach to leadership was fully on display at Trump’s recent presser where he made a bizarre accusation.

Here is the man in charge of the nuclear codes describing how Joe Biden is responsible for building and ruining the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump: “You take a look. The Lincoln Memorial — it was built, I guess, a little after the Lincoln Memorial. It’s embarrassing. It was so horrible. It was filthy dirty. It was Biden.” pic.twitter.com/a4LStATpMq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2026

His mind is mush. The word salad above makes absolutely no sense. He can’t form a sentence, let alone finish one, anymore.

Everyone in the replies tried to decode what he was even trying to insinuate. They all came to roughly the same conclusion.

1.

Literally mashed potatoes for brains. This is classic dementia stuff. He doesn’t even have a clue what he just said. https://t.co/v8DMxwwAzy — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 27, 2026

2.

Repeated Walter Reed visits

The hand bruise

Staring at Pillars

Blaming Biden for a monument built over 100 years ago Historians are going to have a field day with us. https://t.co/kAOyieBn98 — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) May 27, 2026

3.

I prefer presidents like @JoeBiden because he didn’t waste even a minute of his time on stupid shit like this. — Ed T. (@EdTNYC820) May 27, 2026

4.

Laser focused on affordability https://t.co/BJAw1L3psr — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 27, 2026

5.

This is like watching a car engine sputtering as it tries to start, except it’s the brain of a man who could end humanity with one order. The wires just aren’t connected anymore. https://t.co/JS0kJzG60o — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) May 27, 2026

6.

Come on everyone! Get a clue. This is DEMENTIA. — Charlotte (@LilyBennett29) May 27, 2026

7.

When my Google Home starts doing this, I power it off and back on again. Works every time. — 🇺🇸🌊Rebecca🌊🇺🇸 🌻 (@ChewbeccaUSA) May 27, 2026

8.

He’s sure is spending a lot longer on this topic than he was on the price of gas. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) May 27, 2026

9.

At the end of the day Trump is a builder & a real estate guy. He cares more about how pretty things look than any policy he ran on. The speeches were written by smart people who understood Trump’s base. But he never actually cared. He sold out to everyone & just likes design. https://t.co/C2Yt64eKk0 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) May 28, 2026

10.

11.

Listen to this bizarre, incoherent rambling– which is getting worse by the day. Too bad we don’t have enough cabinet members with integrity and guts to invoke the 25th amendment before Trump takes them and all of us down. https://t.co/HJXdMxH7hd — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) May 27, 2026

12.

At this point it’s better when he just randomly falls asleep — Hacker (@hacker4618) May 27, 2026

13.

Apparently, his doctors did not give him a prescription to cure his Biden Derangement Syndrome. 🤦‍♀️ — CLR711 (@CLR7111) May 27, 2026

14.

The Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in 1922, 20 years before Biden was born. https://t.co/dUv7do6L0w — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) May 27, 2026

15.

Trump would actually seem more cognitively healthy if he just fell asleep during this meeting. He can’t even complete a thought now. Whatever they’re giving him isn’t working. — daffodillpicklemoney (@picklemonstern) May 27, 2026

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Stephen Miller says Trump has built America into a ‘paradise’ but the Americans in the replies have a different word for it

Source: Twitter @atrupar | Image: WikiMedia Commons