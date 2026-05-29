Politics donald trump joe biden lincoln memorial

Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for making the Lincoln Memorial ‘horrible’ – 17 clapbacks that deserve a monument of their own

Saul Hutson. Updated May 29th, 2026

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When Donald Trump blames Joe Biden for something, his fan base eats it up. It doesn’t matter if it is actually Biden’s fault, or even if it is scientifically possible.

If something bad happened, Trump says it’s Biden’s fault. Then Magas around the country pat themselves on the back for thinking they’ve elected a viable solution to all of Americas troubles.

This approach to leadership was fully on display at Trump’s recent presser where he made a bizarre accusation.

Here is the man in charge of the nuclear codes describing how Joe Biden is responsible for building and ruining the Lincoln Memorial.

His mind is mush. The word salad above makes absolutely no sense. He can’t form a sentence, let alone finish one, anymore.

Everyone in the replies tried to decode what he was even trying to insinuate. They all came to roughly the same conclusion.

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Stephen Miller says Trump has built America into a ‘paradise’ but the Americans in the replies have a different word for it

Source: Twitter @atrupar | Image: WikiMedia Commons